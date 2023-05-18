Almonds and diet: properties, proteins, fats and importance for muscles

Almonds are a food with fundamental properties for health. A recent study also identifies important benefits for sporting activity

Whether you are vegan or not, i oilseeds are now part of the diet of every runner. And rightly so. Let’s think about almonds. Like the other foods we commonly call dried fruitalmonds contain a lot of fat and little water.

properties of almonds — They are rich in triglyceridesOf unsaturated fatty acids (there is also oleic acid present in olive oil), contain omega 6 (linoleic acid) but they are free from cholesterol, lactose and gluten. If we also add the vitamins (B2, niacina), the protein and the dietary fiber (if eaten with the peel), we have the picture of a truly fundamental food in the diet, whether sporting or not. The caloric intake is also quite important: almost 600 kcal per 100 grams of product. In short, a good dose of energy to spend in physical activity.

almonds for sport — If all this were not enough to outline the profile of a palatable food for the runnerwe can add a recent published study from the scientific journal Frontiers in Nutrition. The research, supervised by professor David Neiman of Appalachian State University of North Carolina (United States of America), has analysed the benefits that almonds can have in sports. Study conducted on two groups of athletes: one who followed his normal diet, the other who instead consumed 57 g of almonds a day for a month (as indicated above, we are talking about a caloric intake of 300 kcal) . See also Microsoft adds 76 games to Xbox's backward compatibility program

benefits for the muscles — The analysis on subjects performed after intense training recorded in the “almond group” one more good fats in the bloodwith consequent advantages for the metabolism and energy consumption. An increased presence of 12,13-DiHOME has been identified, a metabolite of linoleic acid. Recent studies seem to link the presence of this metabolite to a greater training capacity and a lower fat mass. Volunteers who took almonds for a month recorded, after a “wekend warrior” (ie a week’s training concentrated in just two days) a lower sense of fatigue and less muscle stiffness, associated with better strength in the back muscles of the legs and less muscle pain in general.

muscle recovery — From this study it seems that the best “sporting” property of almonds lies in the improved muscle recovery. If we add the joy for the palate and the good energy boost they give us, then almonds cannot really be missing from the runner’s diet.