Home » Almonds and diet: properties, proteins, fats and importance for muscles
Health

Almonds and diet: properties, proteins, fats and importance for muscles

by admin
Almonds and diet: properties, proteins, fats and importance for muscles

Almonds are a food with fundamental properties for health. A recent study also identifies important benefits for sporting activity

David Vigano

@
david_vigano

Whether you are vegan or not, i oilseeds are now part of the diet of every runner. And rightly so. Let’s think about almonds. Like the other foods we commonly call dried fruitalmonds contain a lot of fat and little water.

properties of almonds

They are rich in triglyceridesOf unsaturated fatty acids (there is also oleic acid present in olive oil), contain omega 6 (linoleic acid) but they are free from cholesterol, lactose and gluten. If we also add the vitamins (B2, niacina), the protein and the dietary fiber (if eaten with the peel), we have the picture of a truly fundamental food in the diet, whether sporting or not. The caloric intake is also quite important: almost 600 kcal per 100 grams of product. In short, a good dose of energy to spend in physical activity.

almonds for sport

If all this were not enough to outline the profile of a palatable food for the runnerwe can add a recent published study from the scientific journal Frontiers in Nutrition. The research, supervised by professor David Neiman of Appalachian State University of North Carolina (United States of America), has analysed the benefits that almonds can have in sports. Study conducted on two groups of athletes: one who followed his normal diet, the other who instead consumed 57 g of almonds a day for a month (as indicated above, we are talking about a caloric intake of 300 kcal) .

See also  Microsoft adds 76 games to Xbox's backward compatibility program

benefits for the muscles

The analysis on subjects performed after intense training recorded in the “almond group” one more good fats in the bloodwith consequent advantages for the metabolism and energy consumption. An increased presence of 12,13-DiHOME has been identified, a metabolite of linoleic acid. Recent studies seem to link the presence of this metabolite to a greater training capacity and a lower fat mass. Volunteers who took almonds for a month recorded, after a “wekend warrior” (ie a week’s training concentrated in just two days) a lower sense of fatigue and less muscle stiffness, associated with better strength in the back muscles of the legs and less muscle pain in general.

muscle recovery

From this study it seems that the best “sporting” property of almonds lies in the improved muscle recovery. If we add the joy for the palate and the good energy boost they give us, then almonds cannot really be missing from the runner’s diet.

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Listeria and Salmonella alarm in salami, here are...

Cesena, citizens shovel mud from the streets after...

Ukraine, USA: “New sanctions from G7 to isolate...

Looking at the sea: a psychologist explains why...

Geoghegan Hart drama, 4 hour operation to reconstruct...

from the discovery the possible solution to hot...

TikTok, clash open in Montana after the ban

Ecological transition, the other side of the coin:...

Tips for the right facial care!

“Surprised by the decision to hold the Springsteen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy