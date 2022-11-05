Find out how consuming a handful of almonds promotes the health of the intestine and, consequently, of the whole body

Almonds, a concentrate of health! A new study highlights its ability to promote intestinal health by stimulating the production of intestinal microbes Eating a handful of almonds a day would significantly increase the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes bowel health.

This was stated by a team of researchers from King’s College of London who studied the impact of whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. Read also: Almonds make you lose more weight than expected: our body absorbs 20% less of its calories

I study

The researchers of the King’s College in London recruited 87 healthy adults who ate less than the recommended amount of dietary fiber, and who usually ate unhealthy snacks (eg chocolate, chips).

Participants were divided into three groups: one group switched their snacks to 56g of whole almonds per day, another to 56g of ground almonds per day, and the control group ate muffins. The study lasted four weeks.

The researchers found that the butyrate it was significantly higher among almond consumers than those who ate muffins.

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid which is the main source of fuel for the cells that line the colon. When these cells are functioning effectively, they provide the ideal condition for the proliferation of gut microbes, for the gut wall to be strong and allow nutrients to be absorbed.

No significant difference was observed in intestinal transit time – the time it takes for food to travel through the intestines – however whole almond eaters had 1.5 additional bowel movements per week compared to the other groups. These findings suggest that eating almonds could also benefit sufferers constipation.

Tests showed that eating whole and ground almonds improved people’s diets, and they were getting more portions of monounsaturated fatty acids, fiber, potassium, and other important nutrients than the control group.

Kevin Whelan, PhD, RD, Professor of Dietetics, King’s College London, and lead author of the study said:

Part of how the gut microbiota impacts human health is through the production of short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate. These molecules act as a fuel source for colon cells, regulate the absorption of other nutrients in the gut, and help balance the immune system.We believe these findings suggest that consuming almonds may benefit bacterial metabolism in a way that has the potential to affect human health.

The limitations of this study are represented by both the gender distribution of the volunteers, more than 86%, in fact, were women, and by age. The average age of the participants was 27.5 years. Researchers acknowledge that these findings are not necessarily generalizable to men or older populations.

Speaking of the research, Prof. Giuseppina Mandalari (Associate Professor, University of Messina) underlines:

In the present research, the consumption of whole and ground almonds resulted in significant increases in bowel butyrate, both associated with improved intestinal well-being. Intestinal health is of fundamental importance for the well-being of the individual. The protective, structural and metabolic functions of the intestinal microbiota confer protection against diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, but also against diseases of the respiratory tract, the vascular and reproductive system, the oral cavity, the epidermis, the immune system and the central nervous system.

Also, he comments:

Although the mechanisms involved in the effects of the intestinal microbiota on human health are not yet fully understood, this study highlights the role of almonds in promoting the development and metabolism of certain intestinal bacteria and paves the way for new research perspectives. on intestinal health.

However, it should be noted that the study, published inAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutritionwas financed byAlmond Board of California.

Source: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

