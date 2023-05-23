Almonds, that’s why we should eat them every day: a very tasty concentrate of well-being

If you aren’t crazy about almonds already, their health benefits and culinary uses will change your mind.

Almond is full of essential nutrients. Not only does it pack in gut-friendly fiber, but it’s chock full of heart-healthy fats and a host of other vitamins and minerals. If we add to these ‘advantages’ the fact that it is a very versatile fruit, we understand why everyone is crazy about it.

They are technically seeds, as they grow inside fruits. Indeed, almonds are a type of drupaceein the sense that they are related to apricots, plums, peaches and cherries. However, unlike their juiciness, almond seeds are the parts you eat, rather than the outer layers. Almonds might appear small, but they pack a very high nutritional level. Their amount of protein, monounsaturated (“good”) fat, fiber, vitamins and minerals (e.g. calcium and magnesium) is impressive. They’re also packed with powerful antioxidants, including flavonoids and vitamin E.

All the benefits of almonds: few know them

coming fromCentral Asia and Western Asia, almond trees have been documented since ancient times. The Greek and Roman peoples considered almonds a valuable product and there are numerous recipes based on this incredible food.

The almond is also present in mythology, which sees the son of Theseus, Acamante, returning from the Trojan War, where he had been held up too long. In fact, his beloved Thracian princess Fillide, while awaiting the arrival of her beloved, she died and was transformed into an almond tree by the goddess Hera. Akamas could do nothing but hug the tree for the rest of his life. For this reasonthe almond tree is said to be the first tree of the year to flower.

Always used in the kitchen for the preparation of sweet and savory dishes, almonds also have various health benefits. It was recognized that their regular intake it can help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower LDL cholesterol, and improve blood sugar control.

The production of the famous oil, widely used in the cosmetics industry for its beneficial effects on the skin and hair, takes place thanks to the high number of essential fatty acids and antioxidants present in almonds. In short, almonds are, as well as healthy, decidedly versatile.

Furthermore, few know it, but almonds are also a panacea for brain health and for the prevention of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.