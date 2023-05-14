Almonds, what happens to the body if you eat them every day: the answer will amaze

Eating almonds every day can have incredible effects on the body: the whole truth about what happens to the body when they are consumed.

One of the best known and loved ingredients in the Mediterranean diet and beyond is the almond. Commonly known by this term, it is actually the edible seed produced by the almond tree. A small concentrate of great nutritional properties, recognized as a typical element of Calabrian, Sardinian and Sicilian cuisine. In every area of ​​Italy it is widely used, in the form of dried fruit to be enjoyed with or without skin, but also of flour often used in delicious sweet preparations.

Its origins are obviously very ancient, but in recent times the almond has found great use in a healthy and balanced diet, typical of those who follow a dietary or sporting path. However, there are still many doubts about the actual benefits of this ingredient. What is certain is that the fruit of the almond tree is rich in proteins, vitamins and unsaturated fats.

But that’s not all, because its content too minerals, including magnesium, copper, calcium, zinc and phosphorus, makes it an ally for the health of the body. Not least its beneficial effect on the regulation of intestinal activities, thanks to a large amount of fibre. But despite all these advantages, the daily consumption of almonds can also have contraindications.

Quantity and contraindications: all about the consumption of almonds

Like all foods, even the healthiest, even the almond he might have his own side effects. Although its incredible nutritional properties make it one of the most suitable foods for maintaining a healthy diet and good general health, experts state that you shouldn’t overdo it. This fruit has among the riskiest factors, its high content of arachidonic acid.

In particular, it is a fat that on the one hand can be very useful, since it affects the performance of important metabolic functions. At the same time, however, if taken daily in high doses, it can cause the onset of inflammatory reactions. Not everyone knows that an excessive consumption of almonds can induce, for this very reason, side effects such as nausea and abdominal crampsas well as dizziness and skin manifestations.

It is therefore good to make a regulated use of it, which can be quantified with a total of 15-20 almonds a day. Several studies have shown that this consumption leads to real benefits, which increase even more if almonds are eaten with the skin. In fact, this contains as many as 20 antioxidants, which contribute to the regularization of cholesterol, preventing its accumulation.