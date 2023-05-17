Almonds, what happens to your body if you eat them every day? You must know

Eating almonds is a healthy habit that brings many benefits: these delicious dried fruits are rich in nutrients and perfect for enjoying a healthy and tasty snack.

Almonds are a dried fruit from amazing nutritional properties and an extensive history of consumption in different cultures. These little treasures of nature are known for their delicious taste and their contribution to our health. In this article we will explore the history and diffusion of almonds, their nutritional properties and the places where the almond tree is grown.

Almonds, where they come from

The almond tree is native to central and western Asia, with documents attesting to its cultivation since ancient times. Greeks and Romans considered almonds a precious food and used them in many of their traditional recipes.

According to mythology, there is a story that tells of Filleda Thracian princess, who falls in love with Acamante, the son of Theseus. Unfortunately, while she was waiting for the arrival of her beloved, the young girl died and by the goddess Hera she was transformed into an almond tree. When Acamante returned from the Trojan War, he arrived too late and found only this plant to embrace. Since that day, the almond tree has been the first tree to flower, marking the end of January. For this reason, for the Jews, the almond tree represented the promise of a new life.

Why eat almonds

Almonds are oilseeds with a very high energy value, since more than 50% of their content consists of fat. They also have a high protein content (15% – 18%) and are rich in vitamins of group B1 and B2, iron and calcium, which make them a valuable food from a nutritional point of view.

The considerable amount of fat present allows them to be used for the extraction of their namesake oil. This oil is used in the liquor industry and in cosmetics for its beneficial properties for the skin and hair. The presence of essential fatty acids and antioxidants in almond oil makes it a valued ingredient in the production of skin and hair care products.

Furthermore, almond oil is also used in cooking, thanks to its delicate flavor and nutritional properties. It is often used in the preparation of desserts, condiments and dishes plant based.

In addition to their nutritional properties, almonds also have health benefits. Scientific studies have shown that regular intake of almonds can help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower LDL cholesterol and improve blood glucose control. Additionally, almonds have been associated with promoting brain health and preventing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

Eating sweet and bitter almonds, what changes

Bitter almonds, unlike sweet ones, pose a serious danger due to the high percentage of amygdalin they contain. Amygdalin is a diglucosideor an organic compound found in some plants, which when decomposed produces one of the most poisonous substances present in nature: the hydrogen cyanide. This substance is capable of blocking the flow of oxygen to cells and can cause the death of animal organisms, including humans, in a very short time. On the other hand, sweet almonds are widely used in confectionery to prepare a variety of desserts, such as almond paste, macaroons, nougats and sugared almonds. In Sicily, in particular, marzipan is a renowned sweet made with sugar and almonds. Almonds are one of the main ingredients in pastry Arab-Sicilian and are present in numerous confectionery delights. Almond cultivation The almond cultivation it has spread all over the world, with several regions specializing in the production of high quality almonds. Major almond producing countries include the United States, Spain, Italy, Iran and Australia. These countries offer favorable climatic conditions for the growth of the almond tree, with moderate temperatures and well-drained soils.

In particular, the California in the United States it has become one of the main almond producing regions. The vast expanse of agricultural land and California’s ideal climate allow for large-scale production. California almonds are valued for their quality and are used in many food preparations and consumer products, such as snacks, sweets and baked goods.