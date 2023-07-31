Almost 100 applications in one week: BKK Pfalz is breaking new ground in recruiting staff

Ludwigshafen – Filling vacancies as quickly and adequately as possible – that’s what every company wants. The BKK Pfalz takes a new approach to recruiting and continues to invest in its own employer brand.

It all started with the creation of an employer branding film that sums up the identity of the BKK Pfalz as an employer. The resulting video, in which around 30 employees from the health insurance company are involved, not only conveys pride in working in the company, but also gives authentic insights into the corporate culture. In addition, short clips on the subject of customer care and training were produced, which go directly to specific job profiles.

For personnel acquisition, the BKK Pfalz is now using recruiting clips, which are played out via social media, as part of a holistic video strategy. Candidates can apply within 60 seconds via an applicant funnel – without a cover letter and CV. In this way, talented people who are not actively looking for a job are also reached. The campaign was realized together with the video recruiting specialist LIVE DIRECTORS from Mannheim, with whom the BKK Pfalz also set up a new career portal including a dedicated area for young talents.

“The great response to our video campaign surprised both me and our HR. After the start of the campaign, we received almost 100 applications within a week and had many good discussions with candidates. On the one hand, the decisive factor was that we received all services from LIVE DIRECTORS from a single source. And the team members from Corporate Communications and HR at BKK Pfalz put a lot of heart, commitment and professionalism into the whole project,” says Andreas Lenz, CEO of BKK Pfalz.

“It is inspiring to work with such a great customer who has the courage to consistently break new ground. Together we have managed to make the employer brand of the BKK Pfalz noticeable and attractive. The BKK Pfalz communicates in a contemporary way and gives applicants real insights with added value via their new career page. The success of our recruiting strategy makes me extremely happy and shows that trust and openness can lead to great results,” emphasizes Sven Deckert, founder and managing director of LIVE DIRECTORS GmbH.

The new career page of BKK Pfalz and the employer branding clip can be found here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

