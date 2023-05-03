almost 100,000 in line for Maradona

Napoli will not play live, but the match against Udinese to be experienced at the Maradona stadium has become an unmissable event. This afternoon the presale for tickets to follow the Friuli match from the maxi-screens started and the city responded present.

Naples, all in line to go to Maradona

On Ticketone at some point almost 100,000 were in line to buy a ticket. Historic event because the match could be worth the Scudetto. Symbolic price of 5 euros. Everyone wants to be there. There will only be room for around 50,000 fans. Also the institutions met to organize the championship party with a double hypothesis linked to the two key days, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a decisive week and the city of Naples is preparing for the big event.