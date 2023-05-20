Almost 20 years of botox in Italy, retouching is now mature – Medicine

Botox, the main tool of aesthetic medicine against wrinkles, has already entered its twentieth year of use in Italy. Indeed, in February 2004 AIFA approved for the first time the use of botulinum toxin for aesthetic purposes, limiting it to use on the forehead and on the corrugator muscles of the eyes.

“We can say that ‘contemporary’ aesthetic medicine, the one that abandoned the use of silicone and non-resorbable products in favor of botox and reabsorbable hyaluronic acid, was born precisely in those years. And twenty years after its birth , aesthetic medicine has finally reached its maturity” explains the plastic surgeon Andrea Florio at the congress underway in Rome of the Sime, the Italian society of aesthetic medicine, speaking of the evolution of treatments from a more “gentle” point of view of interventions to the past.

“If in the first years of her life, the early 2000s, aesthetic medicine was respected and looked at with fear and with many precautions, growing up over the years she has become defiant and arrogant, immature and disrespectful, just like a teenager. Thus, between the 2010 and 2020 was a flourishing of excesses, of experimentations, of masks that pushed every limit and every good taste further and further.As a teenager competes and abuses his parents, aesthetic medicine has tried to take the place of surgery. Hyaluronic acid in the breasts instead of prostheses, faces swollen like balloons in order to avoid surgery” and in recent years, Florio explains, “the pounding aesthetic medicine has done some good, but also a lot of damage. Today, twenty years since its inception, aesthetic medicine has grown and is becoming mature.Just like a 20-year-old young man after a lively and tormented adolescence is more aware of what he wants in life, of the limits he should set himself, contemporary aesthetic medicine has grown”.

Botox ‘in label’, i.e. as authorized by AIFA, has had few variations over the years. The indications are restricted to a few areas: forehead, corrugator and recently on crow’s feet. Compared to the Botox of 2004, 3 other toxins have come out in Italy, but in the USA there are many others. “But now the treatment is all over the face on the whole face, even if ‘off label’. From the gummy smile treatment to the ‘lip Flip’ or the eversion of the lip with Botox. To switch to Botox around the neck, the ‘Nefertiti Lift’, microbotox (i.e. more diluted Botox), Mesobotox (diluted Botox with vitamins). “There is nothing you can do about an excess of Botox: there is no antidote, you have to wait for its effect to end i.e. 5/6 months.

For the excesses of hyaluronic acid there is an enzyme called hyaluronidase, which can dissolve it, but it must be used with caution and by expert hands” concludes Florio. The global market is growing, if in 2022 it generated a value of 7.5 billion dollars, it is estimated that it will increase to 10.6 billion in 2030. “This trend is also growing in Italy, supported by ever younger patients who approach us, but in a conscious and not excessive way. Everything revolves around the balance – the expert explains – that it is necessary to find patient by patient. In fact, we sometimes find ourselves with some patients who would fearlessly be injected with liters of hyaluronic acid but who don’t want to hear about Botox”.