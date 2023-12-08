almost 3 million Italians infected

The 2023 flu epidemic is quickly spreading throughout Italy, with a staggering 630 thousand new infections reported in just the last week. Since the start of epidemic surveillance, nearly 3 million Italians have been affected by the flu. According to the latest epidemiological report RespiVirNet published by the ISS, the number of cases of influenza-like syndromes (ILI) continues to rise, with an incidence of 10.7 cases per thousand assisted in the 48th week (27 November – 3 December) – up from 9.3 cases in the previous week.

The report also noted that various respiratory viruses, not just influenza viruses, are contributing to the increase in cases. Children under the age of five are the most affected age group, with an incidence of 24.7 cases per thousand assisted, compared to 18.5 in the previous week. In the 2012-2023 season, this same week saw an incidence of 49.2 thousand assisted cases in children under five years old.

In other age groups, the incidence of flu-like syndrome reaches 11.41 cases per thousand assisted in individuals aged 15-64, and 6.33 cases per thousand assisted in those aged 65 or over. The report emphasizes that the flu incidence is increasing across all age groups and urges the public to take precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

With the flu spreading rapidly and affecting millions of Italians, health officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated and practice good hygiene to protect themselves and others from the flu. As the flu season continues, it is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent the further spread of the 2023 flu.