A survey of more than 15,000 physicians in 11 countries highlights the need for continuing education The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World invites researchers to propose new analysis and continuing education programs

On average, nearly 77% of physicians incorrectly believe that nicotine causes lung cancer, and 78% believe it causes atherosclerosis. While an average of 87% of physicians at least somewhat agree that helping patients to quit smoking is a priority, a lack of training and knowledge about nicotine negatively impacts smoking cessation and harm reduction counseling. Fortunately, on average, more than 80% of physicians surveyed at least agree Moderately interested in smoking cessation and harm reduction training.

A significant majority of physicians worldwide mistakenly attribute the negative health consequences of smoking to nicotine, directly jeopardizing progress in smoking cessation, a survey funded by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World has found.

Sermo, an independent platform and leader in actionable healthcare insights, surveyed more than 15,000 doctors online in 11 countries (China, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States).

While an average of 87% of physicians agree at least somewhat that helping patients quit smoking is a priority, it is worrying that an average of 74% incorrectly believe nicotine causes a range of diseases from lung cancer to COPD.

These results raise serious concerns about the ability of physicians to provide smoking patients with the most accurate and effective advice to quit. This misperception may be the reason why, on average, only about half of physicians (55%) recommend over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapy to help patients reduce or quit smoking.

“It is imperative that physicians receive proper training to learn the facts about nicotine and the tobacco reduction options that can help their smoking patients quit smoking,” said Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Health and Science Research at the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. “With more than 7 million smokers dying each year from smoking-related diseases worldwide, many lives can be saved if physicians know more about the cessation methods available.”

dr Jed Rose, President and CEO of the Rose Research Center (RRC) and co-inventor of the nicotine patch, said: “Patients look to doctors for health advice they can trust. Therefore, it is vital that physicians provide accurate and up-to-date advice to smokers on the health risks of cigarette smoking versus using products that deliver nicotine without combustion.”

The RRC is a research organization based in Raleigh, NC that specializes in research into tobacco addiction, including research into smoking, addiction, smoking cessation, tobacco harm reduction and the use of other tobacco products. The RRC is financially supported by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.

Although there is almost consensus in the medical community that combustion, and not nicotine, is responsible for the negative health consequences of smoking, this was not found in the physician survey:

74% of physicians on average agree at least somewhat that nicotine causes lung, bladder and head/neck/stomach cancer; 70% in the United States 78% in Germany 86% in China 85% in Japan78% of physicians on average at least somewhat agree that nicotine causes atherosclerosis; and76% of physicians, on average, at least somewhat agree that nicotine causes COPD.

While these misperceptions are alarming, on average, 81% of physicians surveyed are at least moderately interested in smoking cessation and harm reduction education.

The survey, conducted in 2022, also found that while physicians’ conversations with patients who smoke focus on the health benefits of reducing or quitting (73% global average) and the health risks of continuing (73% global average), only a relatively small number of physicians — just over half on average (56% global average) — recommend reducing the amount of tobacco products they smoke, and less than half of physicians (48% global average) recommend Helping patients develop a plan to quit.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World invites researchers to submit proposals to further analyze the results of the physician survey and propose programs that would help improve physicians’ knowledge of smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction. Researchers interested in submitting a proposal should write to support@smokefreeworld.org. The results of the physician survey can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.smokefreeworld.org/doctorssurvey2022/.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, non-profit US 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving global health by ending smoking in this generation. The Foundation supports its mission through three broad categories of work: health and science research, agricultural diversification, and industrial transformation. The Foundation is funded by annual donations from PMI Global Services Inc. (“PMI”), but is independent of PMI and operates in a manner that ensures its independence from commercial corporations. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.smokefreeworld.org.

