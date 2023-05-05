Almost 800 million cases in the world, the numbers of Covid – Healthcare

Nearly 800 million cases Covid-19 confirmed worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic e officially nearly 7 million deaths.

In Italy there are almost 26 million cases and close to 190 thousand victims. This is the global balance as of May 3, two days before the declaration of the end of the international health emergency decided by the World Health Organization.

In particular, according to the latest WHO data, globally, as of May 3, 2023, there were 765,222,932 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 6,921,614 official deaths even if the WHO itself estimates 20 million in three years.

CASES BY WHO REGIONS

On the front of the individual WHO Regions, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data contained in the latest dashboard, the European one has 275,974,801 confirmed cases, Western Pacific Area 202.845.604; the Americas 192.441.131; Southeast Asia 61,083,343; the Eastern Mediterranean 23,352,192; Africa 9,525,097.

The United States have now registered 103,266,404 confirmed Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the Chinese 99,248,443, India 44,952,996, Brazil 37,449,418, Japan 33,720,739, Republic of Korea 31,176,660, Russian Federation 22,858,855.

For countries in the European area the France counts 38,930,489 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Germania 38.403.667, il United Kingdom 24.581.706.

DEATHS BY WHO REGIONS

The Americas in the lead with 2,948,987 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic; then theEurope with 2,230,564 deaths followed by Southeast Asia Region with 805,131, Western Pacific (410,580), Eastern Mediterranean (350,992), Africa (175,347).

In particular the United States they recorded 1,124,063 Covid deaths, followed by Brazil with 701,494. Then India (531,564), the Russian Federation (398,366), Mexico (333,908), Peru (220,122) . In the European area, the United Kingdom (224,106), Germany (173,044), France (162,868).

BUDGET IN ITALY

As of May 4, 2023, there are 25,809,208 cases of Covid-19 reported since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, with 189,904 victims.

VACCINES IN THE WORLD

according to the WHO, as of April 30, 2023, a total of 13,344,670,055 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine had been administered.