Almost a million Italians with the flu in the last seven days

The flu in Italy in 2022 is recording record numbers, the likes of which have not been seen for more than a decade. According to the latest InfluNet surveillance report from the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), it is estimated that almost one million Italians have had the flu, just in the last seven days. Pediatric groups are suffering the most, especially in some regions.

Where is the flu hitting the hardest?

The week from 28 November to 4 December 2022 saw the continued strong growth in the number of cases of flu-like syndromes in Italy, with the incidence reaching 16 cases per thousand assisted, compared to 13.1 in the previous week. According to the ISS, the threshold considered to be of “high intensity” has been exceeded.

The incidence has increased in all age groups, but the pediatric age groups are most affected and in particular children under five years of age, in which the incidence is equal to 50.2 cases per thousand assisted , compared to 41.2 in the previous week. The ISS points out that the circulation of flu viruses has intensified, even if other respiratory viruses have also contributed to the increase in the number of flu-like syndromes in these first weeks of surveillance.

In seven Regions the incidence has exceeded the threshold of maximum intensity: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo. Since the beginning of monitoring, 3.5 million people have been infected.

