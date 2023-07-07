Almost an entire Venetian family mown down by a car in the Belluno area. Favaro in shock

The editorial staff 6 July 2023

The Audi that hit almost an entire family a stone’s throw from the center of Santo Stefano di Cadore Thursday killed the wife of the former Mestre goalkeeper, Luciano Potente, Mariagrazia Zuin of 65, the son-in-law, Marco Antoniello of 48 married with his daughter Elena, and their little Mattia, the nephew, almost two years old. It was 3.30pm. All together they were walking along via Udine, in the direction of Sappada, when the car drove by a 32-year-old foreign woman appeared near the Enrico Fermi high school, near the barracks of the Forest Carabinieri, and was arrested, and he mowed them down in full. Mariagrazia and her son-in-law Marco were thrown a few tens of meters away. Little Mattia was overwhelmed by the wheels. Potente, who was immediately behind the group and was not touched, witnessed the investment and suffered an illness.

The news of the dramatic accident shocked the whole province. Powerful, a former goalkeeper with the jerseys of Favaro, Mestrina, Martellago, Chioggia and Rovigo in the eighties, he lives in Ca’ Solaro with his family and is well known. His wife Mariagrazia, an administrative employee of Local Health Authority 3, had retired three years ago, shortly after her husband, and their daughter Elena, in the personnel sector, and their other son, Marco, an employee also work for the Serenissima health company. at the Venice Cup with a contracted firm from the Local Health Authority. Lucio, coach of Jesolo football since 2015, had recently begun to enjoy the house in the mountains in the Belluno area, now available for his grandson. The president of the Municipality of Favaro Veneto, Marco Bellato, in agreement with the councilor for agriculture Renato Boraso and in agreement with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro, as a sign of mourning for the community, communicated the cancellation of the Ca ‘ Solaro scheduled for next Sunday. «We stand by the family for this tragedy that has struck our territory – commented Bellato – now is the moment of grief.