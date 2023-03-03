Dortmund – A pill for the heart, something for the pain and also a sleeping pill: senior citizens in particular often take several medications a day to get health problems under control. According to a current evaluation by the AOK NordWest for all statutory health insurance in Westphalia-Lippe, in the third quarter of 2022 almost every fifth insured person (18.3 percent) over the age of 65 took five or more active ingredients daily as unchanged long-term medication. The proportion increases with age: 22.8 percent for those over 75 and 27.6 percent for those over 85. 10.9 percent of the over 65-year-old insured regularly use even more than eight active ingredients. In addition, there are the medicines that are taken for acute symptoms. “The high risks of interactions in so-called polymedication can be reduced by continuously recording the patient’s total medication and recording it even more consistently in a medication plan in the future. We also need digital solutions for this. A start has already been made with the functions of the new electronic health card,” says Tom Ackermann, CEO of AOK NordWest.

Many older people in Westphalia-Lippe take several medicines a day on a long-term basis due to a wide variety of illnesses and complaints. Regular intake of five or more different active ingredients per day is polymedication. In most cases, the individual medications themselves are necessary and useful. However, if several active ingredients come together, side effects, unforeseen complications and pronounced interactions can occur more frequently. For example, if you are taking a beta-blocker such as metoprolol, starting a new antidepressant may increase the effect of the beta-blocker, thereby lowering blood pressure beyond what is known. The combination of potassium effervescent tablets with a blood pressure lowering agent in the form of an ACE inhibitor does not always promise good either: This can lead to an excessive potassium blood level and thus trigger muscle weakness and changes in the heartbeat.

Insured persons who regularly take more than three active ingredients have a legal right to have a paper medication plan issued by the doctor treating them. The drug and active ingredient name, the dosage, the dosage form and the reason for the prescription are listed. Patients should always take the medication plan with them when they visit their doctor or are admitted to a clinic. The treating physicians can take this information into account in their further prescriptions. “Often the doctors treating each other don’t know what was prescribed. With the medication plan, drug therapy safety can be improved and hospital admissions due to incorrect drug use can be reduced,” says AOK boss Ackermann.

As a rule, the family doctor will first draw up the medication plan. Since June 2022, however, pharmacies have also been able to offer their customers polymedication advice as part of the so-called pharmaceutical services if they receive at least five drugs in the long-term medication. “Unfortunately, the advice has so far hardly been used. The insured can benefit from targeted medication analyzes and many drug-related problems can be solved in this way,” says Ackermann. From June to December 2022, just under 100 people insured with AOK NordWest in Westphalia-Lippe took advantage of medication advice in a pharmacy.

The medication plan is given to the patient in paper form both in the doctor’s practice and in the pharmacy. However, the AOK NordWest is in favor of greater use of digital solutions in drug therapy. In addition, it is already possible to compile the medication intake in an electronic medication plan and have it saved on the electronic health card. The electronic medication plan can be created in a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or in a pharmacy.