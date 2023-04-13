By analyzing lung cancer for 9 years, a British research team has highlighted the exceptional abilities of the immune system to spread, avoid and evolve.

Il cancer has a capacity”as if infinite” Of to evolve and that’s why it is unlikely get one universal care, at least in a short time; better focus on prevention. This, in a nutshell, the reasoning set forth to the BBC by Professor Charles Swanton, Lecturer at Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Center of Excellence at University College London and lead author of a large and in-depth study on oncological diseases: TRACERx. Scientists have monitored for nine years the evolution of lung cancer – specifically non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – in many patients, leaving them literally baffled by the ability of the disease to evolve, evade the immune system and spread throughout the body through the metastasis, responsible for most cancer-related deaths.

“I don’t want to sound too gloomy about this, but I think – given the almost infinite possibilities in which a tumor can evolve, and the very large number of cells in a late-stage cancer, which could be several hundred billion – that getting a caring for all patients with advanced disease is an extraordinary task”, Professor Swanton commented to the British network, stressing that he is not confident that he will be able to find these universal cures for her. “If we want to achieve maximum impact, we need to focus on prevention, the early diagnosis and early diagnosis of recurrences”, added the expert. These are words that contrast with the announcement of availability by 2030 Of vaccines a mRNA “highly effective” against cancer, cardiovascular disease and other pathologies. It is no coincidence that the geneticist Giuseppe Novelli of the University of Tor Vergata in an interview with breaking latest news immediately underlined theimportance of not giving in to triumphalism and easy enthusiasm.

Cancer kills approx 180,000 people every year in Italy (100,000 men, 80,000 women) and is among the main causes of death. Among the main “Big Killers” is lung cancer, which takes the life of over 80 people every day in our country, 34 thousand every year. The TRACERx study scientists focused on 126 almost of NSCLC lung cancer among over 400 patients with metastatic disease, comparing them to 144 cases of non-metastatic cancers. In 25 percent of cases the metastases “they diverged early” from the primary tumor, especially in those who they smoked and in tumors with smaller diameters, below the 8mm. “Polyclonal dissemination, associated with extrathoracic disease recurrence, was found in 32 percent of cases. Primary lymph node disease contributed to metastatic recurrence in less than 20 percent of cases, representing a hallmark of metastatic potential rather than a pathway for subsequent disease recurrence/progression,” the scientists wrote in the study abstract.

In light of this evidence, Professor Swanton and colleagues underline the importance of monitoring the evolution of the metastatic clone in primary tumors – distinguishing between monoclonal and polyclonal spread – and devising new strategies to target metastases. From the analyses, the scientists determined that the more aggressive cells in the initial tumor they are those that then spread to the rest of the body; that tumors with more mutations are those with the greatest risk of recurrence; and that the presence of fragments of tumor DNA in the blood stream could anticipate the manifestation of the recurrence in the CT scan by about 7 months. The authors of the study were very surprised by the adaptability and evolution of cancer, which is why they believe the discovery of a universal cure is unlikely. The details of the research “The evolution of non-small cell lung cancer metastases in TRACERx” have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.