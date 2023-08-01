Almost ten million cannot afford meat every two days

According to a report, 11.4 percent of Germans could not afford a meal with meat, poultry or fish every other day in 2022. They also cannot pay for an equivalent vegetarian alternative. As the editorial network Germany (RND/Monday editions) reports, citing figures from the EU statistical authority Eurostat, the proportion increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2021. Almost ten million people are affected.

Among them, the number of single parents is particularly high. According to Eurostat data, almost 19.3 percent of single parents have to restrict their diet in this way. Their share even increased by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2021.

The proportion of single parents among those affected is particularly high

The head of the left parliamentary group, Dietmar Bartsch, accused the federal government of having done “nothing” to the RND against the “explosion in food prices”. “The supermarket has become a haven for cashing in,” said Bartsch, adding: “The higher the prices, the higher the pasta-with-ketchup quota.” “ State price controls in supermarket groups.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

