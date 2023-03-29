Aloe vera, do you know that there are some ways to use it that are still little known? Knowing it is very precious, useful advice

It is one of the plants that has had the most success in recent years. Rediscovered for her many propertiestoday it is highly sought after for purify the air in the house but also for its very different qualities, which help us in many ways, from cosmetics to medicines. let’s talk aboutaloe veranow widespread all over the world, perfect to keep even in the garden, to multiply and above all ready to use.

Just cut one of its branches in half to reveal its soft and gelatinous heart. Precisely that allows aloe to be used in many ways for a natural and very effective alternative in many areas. It is now known that aloe gel is perfect for treating sunburn during the summer but also the scarsalso great anti-inflammatory. But you know there are many others uses unknown that few know? Today we expose them all to you in our guide.

Aloe vera, how to use it in an alternative way

From laxative to anti-inflammatory properties, from healing to antibacterial, to antiviral. These are the best known characteristics of aloe vera and for which the plant is mostly used. There are actually many other ways, still little known. They say a number of searches that have been performed in recent years that show truly incredible results.

First of all the possibility of keeping the fruit fresh thanks to the aloe vera gel. It adds the ability to fight the afte from the mouth. A study has shown, in fact, that thanks to the application of an aloe vera patch for about seven days, the cuts are significantly reduced. This was associated with another research which showed that in addition to reducing pain, aloe also reduces the healing of canker sores.

But the still little-known uses are by no means finished. Other studies have shown that aloe vera extract can be used as mouthwash. Thanks to the high percentages of vitamin C, the plaque is eliminated and at the same time prevents swelling and bleeding. Known that aloe vera helps the skin, taking its gel for at least 90 days helps improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles.



