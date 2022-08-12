As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the publisher just revealed that a new Alone in the Dark game is coming, and Pieces Interactive will be developing the project.

The game was described as a “re-imagining” of the first game from 1992, while being a “love letter to the original,” as we were told in a press conference ahead of the reveal. As for what that actually means, we’re going to get a game that shares a lot of similarities with the original, in addition to having many unique features and designs.

For example, Alone in the Dark will feature a story that differs slightly from the original in many places. In the original game, the owner of Derceto Mansion, Jeremy Hartwood, committed suicide in the attic of the house, while in this game, Hartwood goes to get medical help, and now the mansion has been turned into a mental hospital instead of being abandoned.

Again, the story can be played from two unique perspectives: Edward Carnby (Edward Carnby, Lonely In The Dark icon and main character of the original), and Jeremy Hartwood’s niece Ai Millie Hartwood, who arrives at the mansion after answering a disturbing letter from her uncle. The storyline will also vary slightly depending on who you choose, and again, there are places where only one character can enter, meaning this is a story you might have to play twice to experience in its full glory.

Otherwise, since this is a third-person survival horror game, you’ll have to face the typical variety of creepy and terrifying enemies, as well as environmental puzzles to solve. But again, this version differs in the inclusion of cinematic cutscenes that will help advance the storyline in a more meaningful way than simply uncovering lore and secrets.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive also said the game was developed using Unreal Engine 4, and when the game debuts on an undisclosed date, it will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

For those looking to get through the game soon, this year’s Game Show Cologne will have a “playable prologue” where players can get a trailer for the main narrative, such as Grace (she becomes “Alone in the Dark”) 2″ famous characters). Again, as a closing point, the development team did announce that we’ll have more information on the game within the next month.