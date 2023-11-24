Alongside the courage (of women)

“Soldatini” by Luca Locatelli is the winning story of the sixth edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche Italia to give voice to women’s stories of oncological disease through the narrative lens of male caregivers. To date, there have been 6 editions of #afiancodelcoraggio and as many short films made, 309 stories selected, over 17,000 online votes and 3 medals received from the President of the Republic. Born in 2016, the literary prize, promoted by Roche Italia, in recent years has told, through the stories of men, husbands, partners, fathers, sons, brothers, friends, the experience alongside women facing an oncological disease, declining the caregiving from a gender perspective.

The short film “Soldatini” will soon be released through the circuits and channels of the initiative’s partners; is produced by MP Film and starring Marco Quaglia, Chiara Cavalieri, Luca Quadrano and Benedetta Lucidi, directed by Daniele Barbiero and the screenplay by Marika Tassone, student of the “Creating Stories” course promoted by Anica Academy ETS, also awarded during the evening. All the stories are available on the initiative website.

«The work of the Jury, which I have had the honor of presiding over since the first edition, was also very intense this year because the stories we received highlight experiences that are sometimes very different in terms of personal experience of the illness and treatment process – he claims Gianni Letta, President of the Jury – the #afiancodelcoraggio Award offers us a new point of view that brings to the foreground sometimes invisible elements of those experiencing an illness and those around them. This initiative reminds us how important it is to share even moments of difficulty because from them we can draw the courage to move forward, despite everything.”

Mental disorders in caregivers

There are over 7 million caregivers’ health problems in Italy, mostly women, we talked to you here. The literature highlights that 84% of caregivers of people with cancer develop levels of psychological distress above the normal threshold, and that more than 50% of caregiver partners develop clinical levels of depression three times higher than those measured in samples of people of the same age. Furthermore, caregivers also report sleep disorders, fatigue and appetite disorders, with important social repercussions. According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in Italy 65% ​​of family caregivers are women aged between 45 and 55, who often also work outside the home or who have been forced to abandon it (in 60% of cases).

Social expectations and pressures on female caregivers

Some studies have analyzed the caregiving activity showing how the care experience is not neutral from a gender point of view, women experience greater discomfort, it is hypothesized precisely due to the different social expectations linked to gender. In other words, social pressure and high expectations towards women they lead them to a greater load and not to give up. On the contrary, men who dedicate themselves to caregiving gain satisfaction and self-esteem from it, precisely because they perceive that they are doing something that would not be expected of them.

The stories of Alongside courage

From the analysis of the stories told in past editions of the #afiancodelcoraggio project, it emerges that male carers adapt to the gender social model that requires strength, control and detachment from men and protection and in which controlled empathy prevails. In more than a third of the stories (38%), the caregiver explicitly states that they have exercised deliberate control over their emotions by hiding them or experiencing them in solitude.

The “A Fianco del courage” project offers a protected narrative space that allows you to share experiences and emotions that rarely find a way to be expressed. The request to talk about one’s personal experience, but at the same time the aim of transforming it into a cinematographic language, offered the possibility for some to unmask themselves, while remaining protected.

