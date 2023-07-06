Alopecia as it occurs in women and how to intervene immediately

Alopecia is localized hair loss. Here’s how it looks in women and how to intervene immediately.

Hair loss is a physiological condition from which we often “suffer” during the changes of season, in a more or less consistent way. After a few weeks, however, the phenomenon stops by itself. If, on the other hand, the amount of hair that falls out becomes abundant, it will be good to contact a specialist.

In fact, abundant hair loss can be a warning sign of something more serious such as alopecia, a condition that occurs when a woman experiences important hormonal changes such as pregnancy or menopause.

Especially pregnant and menopausal women suffer from it: what it is, how and when it occurs and the causes

When the hair begins to lose quality, we witness its thinning and then its total disappearance. The main problem with alopecia is that, being a localized hair loss, it is very often difficult to hide and this can create embarrassment and discomfort.

Alopecia can create discomfort and embarrassment in women who have it – tantasalute.it

Alopecia can be:

androgenetic, also known as area baldness

There are several causes of this pathology:

congenital, women affected by hyperandrogenism (excess of androgens) or infectious skin diseases are more prone a stressful period or being particularly weak, could cause immunological alopecia to appear, if you suffer from autoimmune diseases, alopecia could manifest itself in these subjects pharmacological, a woman who is facing a certain therapy or taking certain drugs, could undergo hormonal alopecia , to suffer are pregnant or menopausal women.

Precisely the hormonal causes are those that could trigger the onset of the pathology. Hormonal changes, in fact, have important repercussions on hair health. In particular, it is estimated that 40% of menopausal women experience significant hair loss and consequent thinning.

Professor Di Pietro, dermatologist of the San Donato group, explained that the cause of this is to be found in the decline in female hormones, estrogen, which is associated with an increase in male hormones, androgens. Plus, menopause-related stress can make the problem worse. Menopausal women will be more prone to baldness, with the possibility of losing hair at the vertex and frontal area.

Women also face hormonal changes during pregnancy and postpartum. While waiting, the estrogen levels are very high and therefore the hair appears in its full splendour. After childbirth, however, estrogen levels drop and therefore one could witness the phenomena of alopecia areata, or the loss of hair in patches (the size of a coin or greater). You can then form several patches without hair in a few days, or witness consistent hair loss in a short time.

Alopecia: how to intervene immediately

Hair loss shouldn’t arouse suspicion when it occurs at the change of seasons. If the phenomenon goes back on its own within a few days, this is normal. This should be alarming if the phenomenon continues over time: at this point it is important to visit the dermatologist who will evaluate the most appropriate treatment to do.

Treatments to cure alopecia: biorevitalization – tantasalute.it

There are many treatments to cure alopecia such as PRP (platelet-rich plasma), indicated both in cases of baldness and in alopecia areata. It is a biorevitalization that is carried out using the blood of the same person, taken and suitably treated, and then re-injected subcutaneously with micro-injections. Its action is to stimulate the activity of the hair follicles. This invigorates the hair but also slows down hair loss. In addition, it promotes its growth.

Another innovative treatment is Biorevis, i.e. painless micro-injections of amino acids and peptides which have a regenerating and stimulating action on the hair bulbs. On the advice of the specialist, if the problem is of an organic nature, pharmacological therapy could be prescribed.

This pathology can create discomfort and embarrassment. Women who have always been used to seeing themselves with thick hair could suffer a sudden drop in self-esteem, no longer liking each other. But today there are many possibilities for effective intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

