Home Health Alopecia: what it is, types and causes, what you need to know
Health

Alopecia: what it is, types and causes, what you need to know

by admin
Alopecia: what it is, types and causes, what you need to know

by Editorial Staff with ChatGPT

L’alopecia is a condition that causes the hair or hair loss in one or more areas of the body. There are different forms of alopecia, which can affect men, women and children of all ages.

The most common form of alopecia isandrogenic alopeciaalso known as baldness common or hereditary. This form of alopecia predominantly affects men, but can also affect women. It manifests itself in a progressive reduction of hair on the top of the head, which can lead to complete baldness.

Other forms of alopecia include thealopecia areataan autoimmune disease in which the immune system it attacks the hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss. L’total alopecia affects the entire scalp, while thealopecia universalis causes all body hair to be lost.

Hair loss can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected, both aesthetically and psychologically. There are several treatments available for alopecia, including medications, laser therapies, and hair transplants. However, not all types of alopecia are curable, and many patients must learn to manage their condition through acceptance and psychological support.

Alopecia.

What are the causes of alopecia?

The causes of alopecia depend on the type of alopecia in question.

In androgenetic alopecia, which is the most common form of hereditary baldness, hair loss is due to a genetic predisposition. Men and women who have a family history of balding are more susceptible to the condition. In androgenic alopecia, male sex hormones (androgens) may also play a role in reducing hair growth. In alopecia areata, however, hair loss is caused by an autoimmune reaction in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles in the scalp, preventing hair from growing.

See also  Is Omicron 5 the worst variant? Hospitalizations (+ 30%), symptoms, vaccine efficacy: what we know

Other causes of alopecia include:

  • Trauma to the scalp, such as scars from burns or wounds
  • Scalp infections, such as ringworm
  • Autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus
  • Medical treatments, such as chemotherapy
  • Nutritional deficiencies, such as iron deficiency
  • Hormonal changes, such as those during pregnancy or menopause

It is important to identify the cause of the alopecia in order to choose the most appropriate treatment. In some cases, alopecia can also be a side effect of an illness or medical treatment, and the hair loss can be temporary.

Photos from DepositPhotos.



Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!

JOIN

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

You may also like

Revolution in Basic Medicine: the reorganization begins

The Bergamo investigation into the management of the...

to the test many hospital workers and trainees...

Groundbreaking study uncovers genetics of ALS and uses...

Breakthrough in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease: first...

The search for a cure for hiccups

Schillaci, promotion of physical activity even with prescriptions...

rare but highly malignant, it affects the walls...

The Bergamo investigation into the management of the...

Greece: collision between two trains, at least 40...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy