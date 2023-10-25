Alphabet, Google’s Parent Company, Reports 15% Profit Increase Fueled by AI Innovation

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has reported a significant increase in profit for the first nine months of the year, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company announced an accumulated profit of $53.1 billion, representing a 15% year-on-year growth. Additionally, Alphabet’s accumulated turnover reached $221.1 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period last year.

During the third quarter, Alphabet recorded a profit of $19.7 billion and a turnover of $76.7 billion, reflecting impressive year-on-year increases of 42% and 11%, respectively. Sundar Pichai, the firm’s chief executive, attributed these outstanding results to AI innovations in various services, including Google Search, YouTube, Cloud, and Pixel devices.

In terms of revenue, advertising-related earnings, mainly generated by Google, rose by 9% to $59.6 billion. YouTube also contributed $7.9 billion, reflecting a 12% increase. Of particular note was the growth of Google Cloud, the company’s cloud service, which experienced a 22% rise in billing to reach $8.4 billion. This shift resulted in profits for the division, as opposed to the losses reported in the previous year.

Despite these positive results, analysts pointed out that Alphabet’s overall revenues fell short of expectations, particularly in the cloud sector. Competitors such as Amazon and Microsoft currently dominate the cloud market, which is crucial for AI development.

Alphabet acknowledged that it incurred certain charges in its financial accounts, including costs related to layoffs ($2.1 billion), office optimization ($649 million), and facility depreciation ($207 million).

The publication of these results at the close of Wall Street had a negative impact on investors, with the company’s shares falling more than 5% in electronic trading. However, Alphabet’s shares have still experienced a 58% appreciation since the beginning of the year.

