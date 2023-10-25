Alphabet Reports 15% Increase in Profits Driven by AI Innovations

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has reported an accumulated profit of $53.1 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 15% increase compared to the previous year. This growth has been driven by the company’s focus on innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company’s accumulated turnover for the three quarters ending in September reached $221.1 billion, representing a 7% increase from the same period last year.

In the third quarter alone, Alphabet recorded a profit of $19.7 billion and a turnover of $76.7 billion, marking year-on-year increases of 42% and 11% respectively. CEO Sundar Pichai credited these strong results to “AI innovations in Search (Google), YouTube, Cloud, Pixel devices,” and other services.

Revenue from advertising, primarily generated from Google, rose by 9% to $59.6 billion. YouTube also contributed $7.9 billion, reflecting a 12% increase. However, it was the growth of Google Cloud, the company’s cloud service, that stood out the most. With a 22% increase in billing, reaching $8.4 billion, Google Cloud reported profits for the year, a significant improvement compared to the previous year’s losses.

Analysts have noted that while Alphabet’s overall revenues exceeded expectations, they fell short in the area of cloud services. This is a sector where competitors like Amazon and Microsoft currently dominate, and it is crucial for the development of AI.

Additionally, Alphabet highlighted charges related to layoffs ($2.1 billion), office optimization ($649 million), and facility depreciation ($207 million) in their financial statements.

Following the release of these results, Alphabet’s shares fell more than 5% in electronic trading. Despite this, the company’s shares have seen a significant appreciation of 58% since the beginning of the year.

Overall, Alphabet’s financial performance demonstrates its strong position in the tech industry, particularly in the field of AI innovation. However, challenges in the cloud sector remain, and investors will be closely watching how the company addresses this in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X

