Marco Schwarz’s first time in giant slalom. At Palisades Tahoe the Austrian signs the first of his career in the specialty, also unlocking a fast of Austria that lasted in the technical disciplines since January last year, when Johannes Strolz won in Adelboden in slalom.

A comeback victory for Schwarz, who was fifth in the middle of the race, then exalted himself with an exceptional second heat, especially in the upper part. A difficult success, given that Marco Odermatt finished in second place only 3 cents behind the Austrian. The Swiss made a sensational recovery in the final part where he recovered five tenths from Schwarz.

Third position for Rasmus Windingstad, who returns to the World Cup podium in giant slalom after the second place in 2019 in Kranjska Gora. The Norwegian finished 36 cents from the winner, ahead of his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen (+0.73) and the Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner (+1.01).

Sixth place for the other Norwegian Lucas Braathen (+1.11) ahead of the French Alexis Pinturault (+1.40), who was second after the first heat. Eighth position for the Swiss Gino Caviezel (+1.49), while the Austrian Raphael Haaser (+1.51) and the Croatian Filip Zubcic (+1.69) complete the Top-10.

Twelfth place for Filippo Della Vite (+1.94), who climbed up twelve positions in the second heat. The comeback of Giovanni Borsotti (+2.01) is even more extensive, recovering seventeen places and is thirteenth. In the points also Luca De Aliprandini (17th, +2.60), Hannes Zingerle (23rd, +3.04), Alex Vinatzer (25th, +3.14) and Simon Maurberger (26th, +3.26).

PHOTO: LaPresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport