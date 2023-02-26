Home Health Alpine skiing, Marco Schwarz conquers the first giant victory in Palisades Tahoe. Odermatt beaten by 3 cents – OA Sport
Health

Alpine skiing, Marco Schwarz conquers the first giant victory in Palisades Tahoe. Odermatt beaten by 3 cents – OA Sport

by admin
Alpine skiing, Marco Schwarz conquers the first giant victory in Palisades Tahoe. Odermatt beaten by 3 cents – OA Sport

Marco Schwarz’s first time in giant slalom. At Palisades Tahoe the Austrian signs the first of his career in the specialty, also unlocking a fast of Austria that lasted in the technical disciplines since January last year, when Johannes Strolz won in Adelboden in slalom.

A comeback victory for Schwarz, who was fifth in the middle of the race, then exalted himself with an exceptional second heat, especially in the upper part. A difficult success, given that Marco Odermatt finished in second place only 3 cents behind the Austrian. The Swiss made a sensational recovery in the final part where he recovered five tenths from Schwarz.

Third position for Rasmus Windingstad, who returns to the World Cup podium in giant slalom after the second place in 2019 in Kranjska Gora. The Norwegian finished 36 cents from the winner, ahead of his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen (+0.73) and the Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner (+1.01).

Sixth place for the other Norwegian Lucas Braathen (+1.11) ahead of the French Alexis Pinturault (+1.40), who was second after the first heat. Eighth position for the Swiss Gino Caviezel (+1.49), while the Austrian Raphael Haaser (+1.51) and the Croatian Filip Zubcic (+1.69) complete the Top-10.

Twelfth place for Filippo Della Vite (+1.94), who climbed up twelve positions in the second heat. The comeback of Giovanni Borsotti (+2.01) is even more extensive, recovering seventeen places and is thirteenth. In the points also Luca De Aliprandini (17th, +2.60), Hannes Zingerle (23rd, +3.04), Alex Vinatzer (25th, +3.14) and Simon Maurberger (26th, +3.26).

PHOTO: LaPresse

See also  Saluteseno: women who have cancer tell

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

You may also like

WhatsApp, the trick to never miss a single...

“The size problem is real”

Franco Berrino: «Healthy diet, sport and meditation: my...

We are the future, take us seriously

Elia and Remo, married for 74 years: «The...

“Guillain-Barré syndrome possible risk of Pfizer vaccine for...

“We as Nazi Germany, I could not believe...

Bonus in March, another one arrives: this time...

“In the beginning, it was I who recommended...

in the coming days it will also descend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy