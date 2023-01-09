The study of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, commissioned by Guariniello. Dr. Vanacore: «Rereading it made me uncomfortable. We need to update it.”

Db Firenze 02/09/2021 – World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 / Italy-Bulgaria / photo Daniele Buffa/Image Sport In the photo: Gianluca Vialli

L’Avvenire takes its cue from the deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic to talk about the incidence of pancreatic cancer among footballers. A problem raised in 2005 by a study by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which had already detected double the cases of death among football players due to this type.

The newspaper recalls the sibylline phrase of Roma coach Zdenek Zeman, when in the 1998-99 season he said: “It’s time for football to leave the pharmacies”. And he writes that Zeman’s is

“a warning to read carefully, especially in these days of mourning for Italian football for the loss

of two fifty-year-old champions, Sinisa Mihajlovic (leukemia) and Gianluca Vialli (pancreatic cancer) who forcefully reopened the locker of suspects in the locker room”.

The president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, also expressed himself on the subject, who a few weeks ago declared:

“We need to investigate some diseases that could be linked to the type of stress and treatments that were given to the players at the time, to the treatments that were given on sports fields”.

L’Avvenire writes of Lotito that he was “the first to force open the secret casket of the conspiratorial world of Italian football”.

An investigation of the type requested by Lotito was carried out by the former judge of the Turin prosecutor’s office Raffaele Guariniello, who initiated the first criminal trial for doping in the history of football, the one against Juventus in which Gialuca Vialli had also played. At the time, Guariniello, at the same time as the doping trial, entrusted the epidemiological research to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in Rome, which was carried out on a sample of 24,000 Serie A, B and C football players traced through the album of Panini stickers active between 1960 and 1996. L’Avvenire interviews Dr. Vanacore, who took part in the study, on the subject.

«I’m re-reading that study, first and only, that we published in 2005 right now and I confess that I feel a certain unease, also because I think it’s time to update it. In our research, which ended with the finding of 350 football players who died from various pathologies, the most significant epidemiological data that emerged even then was that of the 4.99 expected cases of football players who died of pancreatic cancer, we found 9. Double, and the same, but with a percentage that cannot be judged as “significant” as that of the pancreas, was valid for cases of liver cancer, 4.8 expected and 9 found and leukemia, 5.08 expected cases, 9 found ».

In that study, recalls L’Avvenire, the incidence of ALS among footballers was also denounced for the first time. Vanacore continues:

«In 2005 the incidence of ALS deaths in football was 12 times higher, but that figure was updated in 2019 by the group of researchers from the Mario Negri Institute in Milan who, reaching 2018 with an extended follow-up compared to ours study found 32 cases of death from ALS in the soccer population and a double risk compared to the general population. But now we need an important contribution from scientific institutions, of football clubs and of civil society as a whole, so that broad-spectrum research is financed which allows before updating the epidemiological data for all causes of death and subsequently understanding the causes of the phenomenon”.

L’Avvenire recalls the case of Bruno Beatrice, midfielder for Fiorentina, who died as a result of a therapy to cure groin pain and links it to the Mihajlovic case. He writes:

“We started from deaths from pancreatic cancer in football, such as Vialli’s and we end with what has always been the “mother case” for us: the death of the Fiorentina midfielder Bruno Beatrice in the mid-70s. The purple midfielder was “killed” by a series of Raggi Roentgen killers to cure a pubalgia. From scientific medical expertise, Roetngen therapy caused acute lymphoblastic leukemia which in 1987, at the age of 39, led Beatrice to death. The investigation conducted by the Nas and the prosecutor of Florence Bocciolini ascertained that “medical experimentation” was carried out in Florence in the 1970s. From here, the possible lethal consequences for the premature deaths of the former viola and Beatrice’s companions: Nello Saltutti, Giuseppe Longoni, Ugo Ferrante, Massimo Mattolini, Giancarlo Galdiolo (in addition to the cases of Giancarlo Antognoni, heart attack at 51 and Domenico Caso, cancer to the liver from which he recovered). Bruno Beatrice died on December 16, like Mihajlovic, in addition to leukemia, perhaps a second coincidence to shed light on once and for all”.