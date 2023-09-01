already six autochthonous cases – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

Five patients are from Castiglione d’Adda (Lombardy) but the Ministry of Health does not rule out new cases of indigenous transmission. Symptoms of the disease and the role of climate change in the spread

There are currently six autochthonous cases of dengue (therefore not related to travel to endemic areas for the infection) confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Italy: one in Lazio and the other five in Lombardy, all reported in August. The patients have therefore contracted the infectious disease in Italy, transmitted by the bite of the Aedes mosquito, also known as bone-breaking fever due to the intense pain it causes. Another 79 reported cases are imported: these are people who have returned to Italy after having traveled to areas where the disease is endemic.

The outbreak of Castiglione d’Adda

As stated in a circular from the Ministry of Health which provides new indications on the strengthening of surveillance systems, the first case involved a 73-year-old man from Castiglione d’Adda in the province of Lodi who began to suffer from joint pain on 3 August , body aches, rash and fever above 39 degrees. He had never traveled abroad. The second case concerned a 42-year-old man residing in Rome with the same symptoms starting on 2 August. He also had not traveled to dengue endemic areas. Four other cases were reported on August 28, always in Castiglione d’Adda and always with the same characteristics. At the moment – the circular explains – it is not possible to exclude the occurrence of further autochthonous cases of dengue, in particular in areas that have observed autochthonous cases, or secondary to cases imported from countries with viral circulation, therefore the Regions are recommended to follow the indications of the Arbovirus Surveillance Plan (PNA), ensure communications between the veterinary and human prevention services and strengthen the surveillance system. All the patients are doing better and prophylaxis and disinfestations have been started in the places involved.

Outbreaks in France

In Italy dozens of cases of Dengue are reported every year, but in general these are infections contracted abroad: they affect travelers returning from Latin America, South East Asia and Africa, where this endemic infection (but not even United States, especially the Southern States). Only in 2020 11 autochthonous cases had been reported in Italy, the bulletins of other years speak only of imported cases. Already last year France had reported three outbreaks of dengue fever with indigenous transmission, confirming that the disease is spreading in hitherto virgin areas of the globe. Many scientists are convinced that dengue outbreaks will become more frequent in the coming years due to extreme weather conditions with frequent showers and humid weather. According to the WHO, the incidence of dengue in the world has increased 30 times in the last 50 years: more than half of the population at risk and it is expected that due to climate change another billion people will be exposed to the disease.

How dengue is transmitted

dengue a infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus that is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes which in turn have bitten an infected person. The most effective mosquito in transmission is the Aedes aegypti, typical of tropical regions (in Italy it does not exist, in Europe it is present only on the island of Madeira and in an area of ​​the Black Sea) but also the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) already reported throughout southern Europe and present in Italy since 1990 can contribute to the contagion, albeit in a less effective way. Unfortunately, having contracted dengue only protects the person against the virus that caused it but not against the other three viral types. There is no direct contagion between humans, even if humans are the main host of the virus. At the moment it seems unlikely that the disease will spread massively thanks to surveillance by health authorities in Europe. Furthermore, the disease, as mentioned, needs mosquitoes to be transmitted and is not transmitted from person to person: for this reason it is easier to block the transmission chain.

Symptoms

A little less than a week after the sting, the symptoms may appear: high fever, severe headaches, muscle pains, acute headaches, nausea and vomiting. In extreme cases (1-5%) breathing difficulties and multiple organ failure, in some cases fatal, can occur. Dengue has a very low mortality rate, around 1% of cases, which rises to 40% when the disease complicates into the hemorrhagic form. In about 75% of cases the disease is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed. This happens at least with the first infection, while a second infection can trigger heavy immune reactions that can lead to bleeding. Diagnosis is usually made based on symptoms, but may be more accurate by looking for the virus or specific antibodies in blood samples.

The vaccines

There are no cures

but there are two vaccines against the disease. The first one is recommended for those who have already been exposed to the virus (therefore for those who live in endemic areas), otherwise it would lead to an increased risk of serious illness in those who have not contracted the virus. The second is a tetravalent vaccine, directed against the four different serotypes of the dengue virus and indicated for travellers. The latter vaccine has been approved by the EMA and has also completed the authorization process in Italy and will soon be available in vaccination centers for those traveling abroad in areas where the disease is endemic. In Honduras, where dengue represents a serious public health problem, a new project to combat dengue has just started: the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of the virus, is infected with the natural bacterium Wolbachia which reduces its transmission capacity.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

