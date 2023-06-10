Already thousands in the square in Rome for the Pride of the controversy – Politics

The Capital is tinged with the colors of the rainbow of rights. Thousands from the early afternoon in Piazza della Repubblica from where the LGBT pride parade started shortly after 4.30 pm with the floats of the 2023 edition entitled quee resistance.

A Pride preceded by some controversy after the revocation of the patronage by the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca and the registrations of children of two pairs of mothers made yesterday by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri criticized by Fdi.

Gualtieri marched at the head of the procession. The Pd secretary Elly is expected to participate in the parade slime.

Colamarino: our resistance to this government is starting

“From today the resistance of our community to this right, to this government and to Meloni starts. What happened with the patronage of the Lazio region is yet another proof of how homophobic and scoundrel this right is. It’s a shame. And all of this on the skin of the citizens of Lazio and of our community”. This was stated by Mario Colamarino, spokesman for Roma Pride and president of Mario Mieli, before the departure of the procession in Piazza della Repubblica

Bonino and Magi on the chariot of +Europe with Venus Botticelli Lgbti+

+Europe at Rome Pride 2023 with its own float: on board the leader Emma Bonino, the secretary Riccardo Magi, the deputy Benedetto Della Vedova, the treasurer Carla Taibi, the deputy secretary Piercamillo Falasca, leaders and militants of the party. Also on the bandwagon is the journalist and science communicator, Alessandro Cecchi Paone with his partner Simone Antolini, the hard-core actress Roberta Gemma, representatives of the Iranian and Belarusian communities parading in solidarity with their own peoples oppressed by dictatorships. There is also a Venus by Botticelli used by the government in the “Open to wonder” campaign in an LGBTI+ version: the Venus wears a +Europa t-shirt with the words “Open to love”. “Today is a good celebration and I hope that someone realizes that individual liberties and civil rights are not a crime, they are not deviants. They are ways of being. We are not all the same but we must respect each other”, he affirmed Emma Bonino. “We have always been convinced that the quality of a democracy depends on civil rights. We see it in the countries of Eastern Europe, in Hungary, in Poland, not to mention Russia: it is on these issues – underlined the secretary of + And Magi – that democracies are sliding towards authoritarian systems. And we think that this is a garrison, a barrier to be strengthened. According to the polls – added Magi – Italians are in favor of egalitarian marriages and adoptions for homoparental couples and for singles: so we have to send a message to this government.” “Pride is a celebration of freedom. We defend and promote rights and rules of freedom,” said +Europe deputy Benedetto Della Vedova.

Maiorino (M5s): in the square for communities under attack

“I’m really happy because this is the first time we’ve participated with flags, we’ve never done it out of fairness because it’s everyone’s demonstration. But we believe that in this circumstance it’s important to give visible support given that the LGBT community is under attack.” Thus the senator of the 5 Star Movement, Alessandra Maiorino, present in Piazza della Repubblica, together with a delegation of elected officials from Rome and Lazio, such as the Capitoline councilor Paolo Ferrara, and the regional councilor Valerio Novelli.