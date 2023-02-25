Slow down the disease by changing the activity of the genes that cause amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with a specific drug. The administration on a young patient took place in recent days, for the first time in Sicily, at the Unit of highly complex neurodegenerative diseases of the «Martino» hospital, directed by Professor Sonia Messina. It is a latest generation drug capable of correcting the activity of the gene (S0D1) responsible for about 2% of cases of ASL, a pathology that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. A therapy, infused with lumbar puncture, which – as scientifically demonstrated – initially produces a biological benefit, reducing the values ​​of the protein that causes cell deterioration. There are about 200 patients affected by ALS followed in the center of neurodegenerative diseases, patients who are diagnosed and treated taking into account the genetic framework so that the most appropriate treatment can be proposed. «In about 20% of patients with ALS, the cause lies in an alteration of the functioning of four genes – explains Massimo Russo, neurologist – Today, thanks to small molecules formed by DNA or RNA (antisense oligonucleotides) in some cases we are able to correct the level of activity of genes that function in a pathological way. The drug we are using has proved to be effective for the SOD1 gene; we hope that new therapies will soon become available to treat even those patients with forms of ALS linked to the involvement of other genes or not on a genetic basis”.