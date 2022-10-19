ALS, one of the most feared genetic diseases in the world, can now be hindered in its progression by a special drug, the latest product of scientific research! The innovation obtained in this case is a not insignificant one, with a slowing down of the spread of the disease, which proves to be precious for the patient under treatment.

ALS is one disease sadly known, that leaves no escape for patients. But now it seems that a new full stop has been reached, in the phase of Research scientific. The slowdown caused by the spread of the disease is a valuable form of contrast to it.

The news is sensationaland it is even more so if we consider the fact that not only the drug that should soon be on the market has the function of get in the way the progression clinic of the disease, already showing in this a modality of contrast, but it could also prove useful as a basis for looking for another way: that ofinversion of the progression chemistry. In reality it is expected that, for the last mentioned area, the same synthesized drug can give important results.

The research in question, pioneering and of fundamental importance on a global level, was attended by, among others, theMolinette Hospital from Torino, which has always been one of the centers of excellence in Surgery. Specifically, the drug, named “Tofersen“, Has such an efficacy that, depending on the case, it could allow more than the obstacle to progression, but, as mentioned, even going so far as to reverse it. Many patients, depending on the conditions in which they pour, will be able to do so hope to heal altogether. In this regard, let’s talk about 6,000 people affected, only in Italia.

The study and published results

The study and research phase involved, on an international level, in addition to the Molinette Hospital, other partners located in France, Germania, United States, Great Britain. The positive effect was unequivocally noted in patients with the gene Sod1, and it has no serious side effects. As announced, new international research on another gene will be launched soon.

Il drug Tofersen has not entered the market, but has nevertheless been introduced and circa two years and a half on the way experimental. It is administered by lumbar puncture to the affected patient once a month. The beginning active on which the drug is based, theoligonucleotide, has the specific function of intervening on genetic forms of diseases. THE results on the gene considered, the best known, were exceptionaland it is reasonably believed that the development of the experimentation of the same drug on other genes will not be outdone.