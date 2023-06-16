Home » also felt in London, the strongest earthquake of magnitude 5.3 since 2019
also felt in London, the strongest earthquake of magnitude 5.3 since 2019

also felt in London, the strongest earthquake of magnitude 5.3 since 2019

A strong earthquake was recorded in western France: the earthquake was also felt in London

And earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded on the evening of Friday 16 June 2023 in thewest of France. The quake was felt in Rennes, Bordeaux, Limoges and even in London.

Strong shock in France

According to reports from the French national seismic surveillance network, the earthquake was recorded at 18.38 with epicenter near the communes of Surgeres and Mauze-sur-le-Mignon halfway between La Rochelle and Niort.

At the moment there is no news of damage to people or things, but thousands have been called to the fire brigade. The police have asked for calm and collaboration from the population, inviting everyone to call for help only for real needs.

Also warned in London

On social media, having heard the news of the earthquake, there are those who wrote where the earthquake was warned. The first to leave a testimony were the citizens of the areas of Rennes, Limoges e Bordeauxbut we also read about inhabitants of The Mans, Angers, Poitiers and the region of Brittany.

Some Parisians reported that they felt the quake in early Friday evening, even there are those from London who have reported that they have noticed the earthquakealbeit slightly.

Damage reports

Several people, in the hours following the earthquake, reported fall of rubble.

In fact, some photos of squares with stones on the ground are bouncing on social networks, with slightly damaged centers such as in Niort where the police and emergency services immediately took steps to fence off the area to prevent the passage of citizens.

Strongest earthquake since 2019

According to what has been learned, the real extent of the earthquake should be on a scale between 4.8 and 4.9 in magnitude. According to data revised by the GFZ and USGS, however, it would be the strongest earthquake ever recorded in France in the last four years, since 2019.

On that occasion, in November, the area near Montelimar, in the Drome south of Lyon, had shaken, causing extensive damage due to the earthquake of magnitude 5.5.



