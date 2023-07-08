Also in Ragusa pharmacies that produce galenic preparations. A way to counteract the shortage of medicines

07 Lug 2023 16:20

The professional competence of the pharmacist is of fundamental importance when the medicinal products produced in pharmacies represent the only therapeutic possibility in some cases or when the pharmaceutical industry is unable to satisfy particular therapeutic needs. These preparations can be customized dosages, pharmaceutical forms suitable or free of excipients to which the patient is allergic or intolerant and for patients with rare diseases who do not have licensed medicinal products.

In Italy, there are over 1500 pharmacies that produce galenical preparations directly in their laboratories. These preparations are primarily oral and cutaneous pharmaceutical forms, such as capsules, tablets, sachets and semi-solids for cutaneous use, followed by rectal formulations, inhaled drugs and ophthalmic solutions. Furthermore, half of these pharmacies specialize in the production of preparations for veterinary use.

In Sicily, those that produce galenical preparations and have so far adhered to the census are 78 in all. Three are located in the province of Ragusa. Two in Ragusa city: the Guccione pharmacy and the Salus pharmacy, and one in Scicli. This is the Cartia pharmacy.

The Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi) in collaboration with the Italian Society of Preparatory Pharmacists (Sifap) has carried out a census of pharmacies that produce galenical preparations to provide the Ministry of Health with useful information to address the shortage of medicines. The list will be constantly updated with the new pharmacies that will join the census.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1