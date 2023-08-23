Also in the Baltic Sea: That is why the bacterium “Vibrio vulnificus” is so dangerous

In the video above: Vibrios in the Baltic Sea – you need to know that

Five people have died this year from a germ infection after swimming off the Florida coast. The source of the infection is the bacterium Vibrio vulnificus. In the USA there have been 26 reported cases of Vibrio infections since the beginning of the year. In 2022 there were 74 cases. 17 people did not survive the germ.

There are also vibrios in Germany, especially on the Baltic Sea. Although infection is very rare, it can be dangerous. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at least twelve people have died in Germany in the past five years as a result of a Vibrio infestation. We clarify the five most important questions.

What are vibrios?

Vibrios are rod-shaped bacteria. They include around 130 known species, only about ten percent are dangerous for humans. Its best-known representative is Vibrio cholarae, the cause of cholera. It causes problems especially where there is a lack of clean drinking water.

Vibrio vulnificus belongs to the non-cholera vibrios (NCV). They belong to the flora of saline waters and are dormant most of the time. However, when the water temperature rises above 20 degrees, they multiply by leaps and bounds.

Why are vibrios so dangerous?

They are particularly dangerous for people with low immunity and open wounds. The pathogens could penetrate the skin even through very small, unnoticed wounds, says Klaus Stark, epidemiologist at the RKI, the FOCUS. This includes even mosquito bites or freshly made tattoos.

“In older people or people with a weakened immune system, these infections can lead to the most serious wound infections or blood poisoning, which must be treated quickly with antibiotics,” says the RKI expert. If treatment is not immediate, people could die from the infection.

What are the symptoms?

The RKI names the following symptoms:

local pain that appears disproportionately strong given the visible wound (early symptom) fever chills sepsis

The inflammation can take a severe course. Then superficial wound infections quickly develop into deep necrosis, cells or entire tissue areas die off. In severe cases, surgical treatments up to and including amputations are necessary.

According to the RKI, half of those affected had to be treated in intensive care units. At least twelve people have died in the past five years as a result of the Vibrio infestation.

Even those who eat improperly cooked fish, mussels or crabs can become infected with the bacterium. Then cramping abdominal pain, vomiting and watery diarrhea occur. These infections are usually mild. In severe cases, however, sepsis can also occur here and, in the worst case, be fatal.

Who is particularly at risk?

According to the RKI, the risk groups for a disease with a severe course include older and immunocompromised people as well as people with previous illnesses, such as diabetes mellitus, liver or serious heart diseases and cancer patients after chemotherapy. As a rule, healthy people rarely get sick, if not severely.

An infection is treated with antibiotics and can be cured if used quickly, even in risk groups.

Where are vibrios found?

Non-cholera vibrios (NCV) such as Vibrio vulnificus are found primarily in waters with a low salinity, for example in estuaries where salt and fresh water mix, in brackish ponds or coastal areas such as the North Sea or the Baltic Sea. Because of their low salinity, the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea are among the most endangered areas in the world. In addition, the Baltic Sea warms up particularly quickly due to its small size. The rising temperatures caused by climate change favor this.

The RKI has so far counted up to 25 NCV cases a year in Germany. These occurred more recently in the hot years of 2018, 2019 and 2021. So far, RKI expert Stark told FOCUS, the incidence of infection has been low. “But if the temperatures rise more and more frequently to over 20 degrees, the transmissions could increase significantly.”

