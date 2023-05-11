also new for the chronically ill

One of the solutions thought up in time of pandemic to facilitate the health service and the relationship between doctors and Italian citizens will also be maintained in the future: it has been announced that the e-prescription it is destined to become final.





The electronic prescription becomes permanent

The rule had been introduced in the early stages of the Covid emergency: to avoid long queues at the clinics, general practitioners were given the opportunity to send prescriptions electronically, by mail or message with phone.

In this way, the citizen receives a reminder of the prescriptions with the indicated date identification code of the prescription issued by the doctor and can be presented directly in the pharmacy. A novelty that immediately seemed welcome, but on which a deadline hung.

It will no longer be necessary to go to the pharmacy with the white or red prescription





Last January the government had extended it until 2024 after numerous protests, now the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has instead broken the delay: the electronic prescription, both white and red, now it was made permanent.

The announcement of the Minister of Health Schillaci

The holder of the dicastery confirmed the news by speaking of the measures introduced in the health sector in Dl Simplifications. “We have made the electronic prescription structural – she said – much appreciated by citizens and doctors”.

The government, added Minister Schillaci, considered it “just to put an end to the experimentation and the extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the life of citizens” who will no longer have to go to medical offices, but who instead “will be able to receive recipe via email or other channels on your mobile phone”.





A novelty that allows you to continue to exit the period of COVID 19 health emergencywhile maintaining some of the tools introduced to make things easier in Italy.

News also for the chronically ill in therapy

Among the innovations announced by Minister Schillaci there is not only the definitive dematerialisation of medical prescriptions, but also a rule designed for chronically ill who constantly have to buy pharmacy. The electronic prescription will have validity of one year and will allow so to do drug supplies for 30 days of therapy.

“A chronically ill person needs to periodically take the same drug – underlined the minister – thanks to this rule, patients or those who take care of them have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor for the prescription and in the pharmacy for the medicines”.



