«I want to express a lot of gratitude to the Promoter of this important Championship for having shown attention, sensitivity and availability towards a cause that is so close to my heart, and not just because it directly involves me», he comments Rachel Somaschini (in the picture). For 30% of people affected by some genetic variants of the disease there is still no therapy. E #CorrerePerUnRespiro it won’t stop until a cure is found for all. «Spreading this message across an international stage and with the support of a prestigious organization such as the European Rally Championship is the most ambitious I could achieve», adds the driver.

So comments on this decision Iain Campbell, Manager di Wrc Promoter Gmbh: «We admire Rachel’s tireless work for a cause of great worth. She is a strong supporter of the FIA ​​ERC and a strong competitor, despite the challenges she faces. We are happy that he can use the European Championship as a sounding board and vehicle for disseminating information on cystic fibrosis”.

To date #CorrerePerUnRespiro has raised 300,000 euros to finance important strategic projects of the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation – an institution specifically dedicated to research on the most widespread serious genetic disease in Europe – Among the projects: Tfcf, Molecules 3.0 and currently “1 in 30 and you don’t know it”.

«The passionate tenacity with which Rachele has measured herself in recent years and the commitment she has made in pursuing important results, both as a sports talent and as an ambassador, while living with cystic fibrosis, are a great example for all of us» he declares Matthew Marzotto, president FFC Search.

«Covid has shown how much the research be a universal heritage to which the Foundation has always contributed, opening up, today more than ever, to European and international collaborations who see awareness-raising initiatives like this as an important driving force for research», he adds Charles Castellani, scientific director of the Foundation.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic disease that affects many organs, especially the lungs and pancreas where it causes the production of thick mucus. In the lower airways, this facilitates recurrent respiratory infections with viruses and bacteria.

In Europe, about one in 30 people are asymptomatic carriers of the defective CF gene. Couples in which both partners are carriers of CF have a one in 4 (25%) chance in each pregnancy of having a child with CF. There are around 52,000 people with cystic fibrosis in Europe. There is currently no cure for this disease, but thanks to scientific research and advances in treatments and cures, people with cystic fibrosis are now living longer and healthier lives than ever before.

The Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation funds research projects that have the ultimate goal of improving the health of people with cystic fibrosis and providing a breakthrough in understanding the molecular basis of the disease. Recognized by the Ministry of University and Research (Mur) as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, the Foundation involves 1,000 Researchers, 260 Research Institutes in Italy, 150 Volunteer Delegations and support groups and 5,000 non-occasional Volunteers, raising funds and providing disease information.

