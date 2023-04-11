Reducing excess fat and strengthening muscle tone in a single treatment: it is not an aesthetic utopia but the plus of Emsculpt Neo, innovative technology for body contouring which, thanks to a combination of radiofrequency heating and high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy, “destroys” fat and tones muscles. A combined body shaping treatment which is the flagship of Other Clinic Center for Aesthetic Medicine in Bergamo which, with over 2,000 patients and 3,700 treatments a year, is the only Center in the province of Bergamo to offer this technology which, in just 30 minutes of sitting, allows you to reduce fat (up to 30%) and increase muscle mass (up to 25%).

«Emsculpt Neo is the number one of the tools dedicated to reduction of the percentage of fat mass in the body – explains Dr. Carla Cucca, health director of the Largo Nicolò Rezzara Center in Bergamo -. It is a non-invasive technology that combines Radiofrequency (RF) and High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Field (HIFEM). The Hifem magnetic pulse creates thousands of involuntary muscle contractions that improve muscle strength and tone. The heating technology, on the other hand, is intended for the reduction of fat in the most stubborn areas of the body.».

The double effect is achieved by using a single handpiece which changes size according to the areas to be treated: abdomen, buttocks, thighs, biceps, triceps, calves, culotte de cheval, love handles and inner thigh. «Thanks to this innovative technology, the muscles found below the adipose layer are warmed up in less than 4 minutes and then trained in depth with supramaximal contractions, therefore not achievable during voluntary training – continues Dr. Cucca -. And don’t think it’s an exclusively female treatment, on the contrary: we have already had male patients of all ages who with Emsculpt Neo have managed to reduce fat and define musclesespecially on the abdomen.





Aesthetics and more: the benefits on visceral fat

But not only hi-tech aesthetics: Emsculpt Neo does not limit itself, in fact, to treating obesity and fighting localized fat deposits by sculpting certain areas of the body: «The treatment – confirms Dr. Cucca – allows for the reduction of visceral fat, first risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, and it is also recommended for women who, after pregnancy, suffer from diastasis, as it favors the rectus abdominis muscles closer together».

Finally, before each treatment, Alta Clinic offers a free 30-minute video interview with the centre’s nutritionist in order to combine the results obtained with a healthy diet and physical activity. «We are really happy to be able to offer in our wonderful city a treatment that the world of aesthetic medicine has been waiting for a long time. As exciting as the development of technology is, however, we must not forget that it is a real medical treatment, therefore performed only by doctors, after a medical examination and diagnostic evaluation – concludes Giorgia Grendanin, administrator of Alta Clinic -. Emsculpt Neo is one unique technology, quick and painless and that in 4 sessions of 30 minutes allows you to achieve exceptional results, but it is important that our patients take care of their health at 360° and for this reason we have decided to offer a free video consultation with our nutritionist. I also invite you to be wary of imitations, to avoid the risk of running into unsafe or less effective treatments. Our machine, the original one, is called Emsculpt Neo and is FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved. We look forward to seeing you at the Alta Clinic».