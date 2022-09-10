Our body is like a machine. Slowly it adapts to its rhythms, dictated by genetics and the outside world, only to have some difficulties when these are modified. The biological clock that regulates the timing of the 24 hours for the body is obviously affected by many factors, first of all the alternation between light and dark that regulates sleep and also food rhythms.

But now, an international research that appeared in Nature Translational Psychiatry and conducted by scholars from the University of California at Irvine indicates that precisely the “breaking” of the rhythms can affect the appearance of anxiety and real pathologies such as Tourette’s syndrome. On the other hand, the Italian experts of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) warn that maintaining daylight saving time throughout the year could affect the already unsatisfactory picture of weight disorders. In short, pay attention to the biological clock. Here because.

The American study

The interruption of the circadian rhythm manifests itself in different pictures, fromsevere anxiety up to schizophrenia and Tourette’s syndrome, characterized by severe tics. The analysis of American researchers shows that there is evidence of this relationship in the scientific literature, given that in some way, and with obviously different weight, the interruption of the circadian rhythm represents a constant for all these disorders and could even come into play also in eating disorders and in Parkinson’s disease.

Circadian rhythms regulate what happens in the body and are synchronized with a 24-hour light / dark cycle. So they tell us when we normally need to sleep and when we need to stay with our eyes wide open. But that’s not enough. The imperceptible tic-toc that is repeated in the body also helps to control the production and release of hormones, the maintenance of body temperature and the consolidation of memories. Obviously, the watch loses a few beats over time, so its activity changes with age. But according to the study, there are pathological conditions that are also influenced in their appearance and severity by the body clock.

Watch out for prolonged daylight saving time

The recent proposal to switch to permanent daylight saving time, i.e. keep the hands one hour ahead all year round, which is gaining momentum in the public debate, could represent a possible solution to the increase in bills but also have some negative health repercussions. Some studies show that darker mornings and brighter evenings could have negative effects on the amount of sleep and consequently also on the risk of obesity, overweight and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, with deleterious effects also on the heart.

To say this are the experts of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE). It is true that keeping the “summer” schedule would allow you to avoid all those disturbances deriving from alterations in the circadian rhythm for the transition between summer and winter time, which concern a large segment of the population. “The impact could be positive especially on children who would enjoy an hour more in the open air and thus do more movement – comments Annamaria Colao, SIE President and Full Professor of Endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples. But, in the face of these benefits, permanent daylight saving time can be little ‘in sync’ with the biological clock and therefore prove to be deleterious, increasing the danger of negative consequences on metabolism and the cardiovascular system by up to 20% “.

Fears about the transition to permanent solar time have grown in recent months, when the Sunshine Protection Act sparked a debate among scientists in the United States. “By re-evaluating studies conducted by comparing people who live on the eastern and western ends of the same time zone, we realized that those who live close to the westernmost zone, and therefore are in a situation more similar to what one would have with the introduction ofpermanent daylight saving time, on average he sleeps less – explains Colao. Data from the American Time Use Survey, for example, reports that in the West, people rest about 20 minutes less each night, or that they sleep 115 hours less a year; you are more likely to have insufficient sleep, less than 6 hours a night, and all this translates into a 3% decrease in productivity, an 11% higher chance of being overweight and a 21% higher chance of being overweight. go towards obesity and diabetes “.