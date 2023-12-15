Home » Alternative Medicine: A Complementary Treatment Option or a Scam?
Health

Alternative Medicine: A Complementary Treatment Option or a Scam?

by admin
Alternative Medicine: A Complementary Treatment Option or a Scam?

Alternative Medicine: What You Need to Know

Many believe that alternative medicine is only the domain of scammers. However, today, so-called alternative medicine has a niche within the academies of allopathic medicine, with universities offering courses, diplomas, and even master’s degrees in alternative medicine.

Francisco Prins, a doctor trained in non-pharmacological therapies, explains that alternative medicine looks at the human being as a whole, enhancing their own defense mechanisms and addressing the patient in a comprehensive manner rather than just treating a symptom.

The group of alternative medicines includes various schools such as homeopathy, neural therapeutic medicine, functional medicine, and adjuvant therapies like ozone therapies and magnetotherapy, as well as chiropractic, reiki, energy therapy, traditional Chinese medicine, and ayurveda medicine.

While some practices of alternative medicine have proven benefits, they have not been exhaustively addressed in medical research, which is a concern for the medical community. Rita Sierra, internist and rheumatologist, notes that some options offered by alternative medicine have not yet been determined to be beneficial or harmful due to the lack of rigorous medical studies.

Edinson García, a cardiologist, emphasizes that while alternative medicine may help improve psychological well-being, it should only be complementary to traditional treatment and not replace essential medical procedures.

It’s important for individuals considering alternative medicine to ensure that practitioners have legitimate degrees and are not suggesting stopping allopathic treatments without consulting with a doctor. Additionally, caution should be taken with treatments or products that have not been subjected to international safety standards, as some “natural” products have been found to contain toxic substances.

See also  Vaccine children 5-11 years, what you need to know

In conclusion, while there are commendable aspects of alternative medicine, it should only be used as a complementary treatment and not as a replacement for necessary medical care. It’s essential to be cautious and ensure that any alternative medicine practices or products have been thoroughly researched and deemed safe by reputable healthcare professionals.

You may also like

Antidiabetic drugs for weight loss: “discovery of the...

The drug reduces cholesterol by 50% with just...

Procession to stop the massacre in Palestine –...

Hepatitis C screening: the offer has been extended...

An alliance and a manifesto for the fight...

Challenges and Opportunities for Organizational Wellbeing: A Study...

“Constant collaboration in the promotion of health, in...

Harmful to health, urgent restrictions

Amoxicillin: the most used active ingredient in the...

The Alarming Increase of Mental Health Disorders in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy