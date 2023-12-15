Alternative Medicine: A Complementary Treatment Option or a Scam?

Alternative Medicine: What You Need to Know

Many believe that alternative medicine is only the domain of scammers. However, today, so-called alternative medicine has a niche within the academies of allopathic medicine, with universities offering courses, diplomas, and even master’s degrees in alternative medicine.

Francisco Prins, a doctor trained in non-pharmacological therapies, explains that alternative medicine looks at the human being as a whole, enhancing their own defense mechanisms and addressing the patient in a comprehensive manner rather than just treating a symptom.

The group of alternative medicines includes various schools such as homeopathy, neural therapeutic medicine, functional medicine, and adjuvant therapies like ozone therapies and magnetotherapy, as well as chiropractic, reiki, energy therapy, traditional Chinese medicine, and ayurveda medicine.

While some practices of alternative medicine have proven benefits, they have not been exhaustively addressed in medical research, which is a concern for the medical community. Rita Sierra, internist and rheumatologist, notes that some options offered by alternative medicine have not yet been determined to be beneficial or harmful due to the lack of rigorous medical studies.

Edinson García, a cardiologist, emphasizes that while alternative medicine may help improve psychological well-being, it should only be complementary to traditional treatment and not replace essential medical procedures.

It’s important for individuals considering alternative medicine to ensure that practitioners have legitimate degrees and are not suggesting stopping allopathic treatments without consulting with a doctor. Additionally, caution should be taken with treatments or products that have not been subjected to international safety standards, as some “natural” products have been found to contain toxic substances.

In conclusion, while there are commendable aspects of alternative medicine, it should only be used as a complementary treatment and not as a replacement for necessary medical care. It’s essential to be cautious and ensure that any alternative medicine practices or products have been thoroughly researched and deemed safe by reputable healthcare professionals.

