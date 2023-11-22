Alternative proteins, consumption is growing in Europe

Germany Allocates €38 million for Research on Alternative Proteins

Interest in alternative proteins is on the rise in Europe, as more countries are investing in research and development to support the shift towards sustainable food systems. Following in the footsteps of Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, Germany has recently allocated €38 million for research aimed at consolidating an alternative protein industry. This funding will support the development of both plant-based foods and cultured meat, marking a significant step forward towards a sustainable food transition.

The growing demand for proteins has made it increasingly necessary to have protein sources that consume fewer resources. Germany’s decision to prioritize vegetable cultivation over livestock farming is a step in the right direction. This shift in agricultural priorities aligns with the data from the Good Food Institute, which reports an 11% increase in the sales of plant-based foods in Germany since 2020.

According to the Smart Protein project of the European Union, both Italy and Germany are leading the way in reducing meat consumption in Europe. This shift will also impact farmers, as they will be encouraged to become producers of alternative proteins.

In addition to supporting alternative protein research, the German government has also allocated a fund of 705 million euros to improve the quality of pig farming and pay more attention to animal welfare.

A survey conducted by ProVeg with the University of Copenhagen and the University of Ghent, funded by the Smart Protein Project, found that 51% of European citizens have significantly reduced their meat consumption in 2022. The survey also highlights the reasons behind this shift, including health concerns, environmental awareness, and animal welfare.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that 27% of European consumers define themselves as flexitarians, highlighting a growing trend that transcends generational boundaries.

These developments in European attitudes towards alternative proteins signal a significant shift in consumer preferences. As confidence in plant-based foods continues to grow, it is important to provide clear and simple information on the origin of ingredients and the processes and technology applied for the development of plant-based food products. Research in the sectors of alternative proteins is central to the transition of food systems and holds the key to addressing both consumer health and environmental concerns.

Share this: Facebook

X

