alternative roads and Trenord line after the closure of the Fiumelatte tunnel

Varenna (Lecco) 19 May 2023 – Alto Lario divided in half. With the Sp 72 interrupted due to the landslide that broke through the roof of the Fiumelatte tunnel in Varenna, the only viable alternative remains the Statale 36. In fact, the Lecco–Sondrio train line was also interrupted, because the landslide also overwhelmed the railway tunnel further up the provincial road. For those who need to reach the southernmost part of Varenna, the junction of the state road of Lake Como and Spluga to take is the Varenna– Lierna – Mandello del Lario – Abbadia exit. For the part north of Varenna, however, the junction to take is that of Varenna–Bellano.

In case of problems or blockages that also involve the state road 36, all that remains is to lengthen the tour a lot by passing through Valsassina.

With regard to the Trenord railway line communicates that “the movement of trains between Lierna and Bellano is suspended until further notice”. Trenord has set up a train and bus circulation plan to allow travel between Milan and the territories of Upper Lake Como and Valtellina.

Bellano-Sondrio/Tirano making all the stops scheduled for the journeys of the Lecco-Sondrio line, which is cancelled. Substitute bus routes suggested to passengers. The plan, already implemented today, will also be confirmed tomorrow. Further measures and updates for the following days will be communicated on Trenord.it and the App.

From Milano Centrale in the direction of Sondrio/Tirano

“To the south, trains run between Milano Centrale and Lierna, making all the stops between Lecco and Lierna. From Milan, customers heading towards the Upper Lake and Valtellina must get off at Lecco, where two replacement bus connections are activated: between Lecco and Colico for those who then need to go to Valtellina and between Lecco and Bellano for those who need to reach the Upper Lake”.

From Tirano/Sondrio in the direction of Milano Centrale

“In the north, trains run between Sondrio/Tirano and Bellano, making all stops between Sondrio and Bellano. Customers going to Lecco or Milan must get off at Colico, where they can continue their journey by bus to Lecco. From Lecco, passengers can reach their destination by train, heading north to Lierna or heading south to Milano Centrale or Milano Porta Garibaldi. For travel between Milan and Lecco, travelers are advised to use the S8 Milano Porta Garibaldi-Carnate- Lecco”.

