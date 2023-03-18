Whether in coffee or with muesli, more and more people prefer drinking oat milk to cow’s milk. But what actually happens when we drink oat milk every day? We clarify.

More and more people are choosing to switch from cow’s milk to plant-based alternatives like oat milk. The reasons are different: some are looking for a lactose-free alternative, while others care about animal welfare. One of the most popular milk alternatives is oat milk.

Drinking oat milk – These are the pros and cons

Oat milk is a good plant-based substitute for cow’s milk. Unlike soy or coconut milk, oat milk has a mild taste and therefore goes well with coffee.

But is it actually healthy to drink oat milk every day? As is so often the case, the answer is yes. We summarize the pros and cons.

What is oat milk made of anyway?

Oat milk, also known as oat drink, is made from oats. To produce it, the oat grains are mixed with water and ground. Vegetable oils are added so that the milk is not too watery. These also ensure the typical white color of oat milk. Depending on the manufacturer, sweeteners and flavors are added.

Make oat milk yourself – cheap & fast

You can also easily make oat milk yourself by mixing oatmeal with water and either soaking or boiling it for several hours. Then the mass is pureed and the solid components are filtered out with the help of a cheesecloth.

who in his Kitchen wants to invest can also get a so-called Buy plant milk makers, for example from Springlane. These products are not exactly cheap. On the other hand, the costs for the ingredients are cheaper over the years than buying oat milk in the supermarket.

Better complexion

Oat milk contains zinc, which has anti-inflammatory effects. If you switch from cow’s milk to plant-based milk, you can see an improvement in the complexion.

Cow’s milk is known to promote skin blemishes. In addition, zinc, together with the biotin contained in oat milk, promotes hair growth and ensures healthy fingernails.

Less calories and fat than cow’s milk

Cow’s milk contains around 69 calories per 100 milliliters. In comparison, oat milk is quite low in calories at 47 calories per 100 milliliters. However, the fiber in oat milk ensures that you stay full for a long time and prevents cravings.

Fiber is good for your gut and cholesterol levels

Dietary fiber is not only filling, but also has a positive effect on the intestinal flora. The dietary fiber beta-glucan, which is also found in oatmeal, can also have a positive effect on cholesterol levels.

Strengthened immune system

Oatmeal contains many antioxidants and polyphenols. These protect the skin cells from free radicals and thus work against wrinkles, but also strengthen the body’s natural defences.

You can sleep better

Oats stimulate melatonin production. The vitamin D in the oatmeal boosts serotonin production, which in turn ensures the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

These are the disadvantages of oat milk

While there is a lot to be said for drinking oat milk regularly, there are also some downsides to consider. Compared to cow’s milk, oat milk has very little protein: cow’s milk has 3.4 grams of protein per 100 milliliters, while oat milk has just 0.6 grams.

Be careful with babies, they should under no circumstances be fed with oat milk. Plant-based milk does not contain enough vitamin B12 and proteins that babies and toddlers need for healthy development.

People who suffer from celiac disease should also be careful: although oats are naturally gluten-free, the oat milk may come into contact with gluten during production.

Too much sugar in oat milk

Arguably the biggest downside to be aware of is the added vegetable oil and sugar in oat milk. When vegetable oils, such as rapeseed oil or sunflower oil, are heated to high temperatures, trans fats can be produced, which are bad for your health. In order for the oat milk to keep for a long time, it is heated during production, which can release trans fats.

What to look out for when buying oat milk

When buying, pay particular attention to the additives. Ideally, oat milk should contain no sugar or artificial additives.