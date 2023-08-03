Altitude insomnia: this is why you sleep badly in the mountains

Summer holidays? For many people the ideal destination is the mountain. The pure air, the direct contact with the majesty of nature, the vast open spaces convey a feeling of absolute well-being. Attention, however, to the night sleepwhich could be disturbed at certain altitudes.

What is altitude insomnia

Can altitude affect sleep? According to some recent research, yes. There is a particular insomnia, called by altitude, which it occurs when a person stays at a high altitude or even only at higher heights than usual (for example in a house in the mountains).

How do you recognize it?

In addition to troubled sleep, with difficulty falling asleep, altitude insomnia presents itself with other symptoms. They appear, in people who suffer from it: annoying awakenings during the night and, then, a terrible tiredness in the morning accompanied by headache. In severe cases they also appear sleep apnea: this happens because of the decrease in oxygen in the blood which, above 1000 meters, not only modifies the regular sleep cycle, but also causes slight periods of apnea (absence of breath). The body signals that the breathing capacity is reduced, because at high altitudes the air is rarefied, while the heart beats accelerate, due to a greater activity of the sympathetic system.

Heart sufferers must be careful in the mountains



in the mountains, the pressure could tend to rise due to the effect of lower temperatures. If you suffer from heart disease, you should consult your doctor beforehand of reference before leaving to understand at which altitude it is possible to go. Furthermore, a discussion with the doctor who is treating us is useful for understanding how to modulate antihypertensive therapy. In general, hypertensive heart patients suffering from decompensation or with chronic ischemic heart disease in the mountains should not exceed 1,000-1,500 meters of altitude.

Make intermediate stops before arriving in the mountains

Altitude insomnia can occur already above 1500 meters of altitude and is linked to the lower availability of oxygen. The higher and faster you climb, the more likely it is to occur. Ideally, to avoid this altitude sickness, one should climb no more than 300 meters per day. If that’s not possible, that’s enough adapt to changes in altitude making intermediate steps, which help to put the different compensation mechanisms into practice.

Who suffers more from altitude sickness



Not everyone suffers from this type of insomnia. One reason is that there are people who are used to being at high altitudes and therefore are not affected by the problem. There are, however, other which they are more sensitive to altitude and their sleep in a refuge or in a mountain house at high altitude could, for this reason, be superficial or fragmented.

It fits in a few days

It is usually about a passing problem that resolves itself. Healthy people are able to adapt within a few days, and then begin to enjoy the beneficial effects of the mountain climate.

Altitude insomnia: how to solve it?

