Altopascio, an old man beaten to death outside a bar. He’s very serious, runaway boy

Altopascio (Lucca), 6 August 2023 – He was sitting at a table in a bar having breakfast, as he always did, given that he is retired. A young man with his fiancée came out of the room and has started hitting him.

Violent punches they made knock the elderly person to the ground in a lake of blood, while the couple fled aboard a Fiat 500. Terror around 11 in the center of Altopascio, in Piazza Umbertoin front of the «Buon Caffè».

The numerous people present immediately raised the alarm and an ambulance from the Mercy of Montecarlo arrived on the spot through the 118 operations centre.

Pegasus was also alerted but had difficulty finding a space to land on, given that the stadium is closed. Stabilized, the man was transported in condition very serious at the Cisanello hospital. According to what has been reconstructed so far by the carabinieri who intervened on the spot, the 75-year-old would have looked at the girl.

witnesses have noted the license plate number and the police are looking for the author of the attack.

