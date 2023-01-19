Il Ministry of Health has launched an information campaign to raise awareness of the correct use ofaluminum in the kitchen. It is a set of standards for conserve and cook food without incurring any health risks. On the basis of the analyzes that were carried out by the chemistry department of the University of Milan and by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, in fact, it emerged that aluminum paper (what is commonly called aluminum foil) would be able to release particles that migrate inside food. This happens when the aforementioned paper composed of aluminum is placed in contact with acidic foods or with foods during cooking. Aluminum is a toxic metal for which EFSA has set exposure limits. According to these targets not to be exceeded, a person weighing 60 kilograms must not ingest more than 60 milligrams of aluminum per week. Here are the tips, in the next tabs, how to use it to the fullest.

Safety in the kitchen: read also:

-Eggs, should they be kept outside or inside the fridge? The answers to avoid risks

-Eggs: the three tests to understand if they are fresh

– Foods that don’t expire and that we throw away wrongly

-Fridge: the seven rules for storing food safely

-How to clean kitchen and fridge (in a short time) before and after the holidays

-How to choose frozen food at the supermarket

-Freezing foods: expert advice

– How to defrost food without risking your health