Home Health “Always carry the charger with you.” The FBI’s alarm on public charging stations: what is the danger of “juice jacking”
Health

“Always carry the charger with you.” The FBI’s alarm on public charging stations: what is the danger of “juice jacking”

by admin
“Always carry the charger with you.” The FBI’s alarm on public charging stations: what is the danger of “juice jacking”

Comfortable, very comfortable. So much to hide a danger for those who use them? In the US, the alert on public charging stations for smartphones and other devices is growing. According to the FBI, i cyber-criminals in fact, they have now learned to take advantage of it to infect the device “naively” left in public charging points with malware, i.e. software that hackers then know how to use to enter mobile phones, tablets or computers, hoarding sensitive data. “Avoid using the free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping malls», one of the FBI accounts, that of the Denver regional office, explicitly warned in recent days, illustrating the hacker danger and recommending that one always carry one’s charger with one. And indications are also given on the FBI’s national website similaras reported by the US broadcaster Cnbc. The operation of which those who do not take the recommendation of the US security services risk falling victim has a specific name: it is called juice jacking and consists of installing malicious codes by hackers at public charging stations to read and steal data from mobile devices and track them. According to the specialized website Digital Matrixhe juice jacking it can be used to target Android devices more easily than iPhones or iPads, but no device is truly safe from this risk.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Madrid, 200,000 people on the streets to defend public health: the videos of the "White Tide"

You may also like

For Berlusconi ‘constant improvement’. Zangrillo: ‘He can’t get...

Harnessing cellular self-destruction to cure brain tumors. «...

Ezio Greggio, the appeal to the mother of...

Do you work for 8 hours sitting down?...

Pontecorvo (Frosinone), class gives up the trip to...

Bundestag passes the Second Care Strengthening Act

Def, 3 billion available. GDP estimates revised upwards:...

Lives on the edge, the patient remains paralyzed:...

Metabolism slowed down with age, the cause discovered:...

Growth in 2023 centers around 1%. Deficit to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy