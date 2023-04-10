Comfortable, very comfortable. So much to hide a danger for those who use them? In the US, the alert on public charging stations for smartphones and other devices is growing. According to the FBI, i cyber-criminals in fact, they have now learned to take advantage of it to infect the device “naively” left in public charging points with malware, i.e. software that hackers then know how to use to enter mobile phones, tablets or computers, hoarding sensitive data. “Avoid using the free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping malls», one of the FBI accounts, that of the Denver regional office, explicitly warned in recent days, illustrating the hacker danger and recommending that one always carry one’s charger with one. And indications are also given on the FBI’s national website similaras reported by the US broadcaster Cnbc. The operation of which those who do not take the recommendation of the US security services risk falling victim has a specific name: it is called juice jacking and consists of installing malicious codes by hackers at public charging stations to read and steal data from mobile devices and track them. According to the specialized website Digital Matrixhe juice jacking it can be used to target Android devices more easily than iPhones or iPads, but no device is truly safe from this risk.

