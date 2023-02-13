Home Health Always cold hands and feet: when to worry
Always cold hands and feet: when to worry

Always cold hands and feet: when to worry

Have constantly cold hands and feet it’s a common problem for many people, especially during the winter months. However, in some cases they may be symptoms of more serious health problems. Let’s go find out together when to worry and when not.

If cold hands and feet are associated with symptoms such as numbness, tingling or paincould be caused by a peripheral vascular disease. In this condition, the blood vessels in the extremities fail to supply enough blood to keep the hands and feet warm. Other possible causes include thehypothyroidismil diabetes o to Raynaud’s syndrome. The latter is a condition in which the blood vessels of the fingers and toes they shrink in response to cold or stresscausing a decreased blood flow. This can cause numbness, pain or a tingling sensation in your fingers

In general, then, cold hands and feet could be caused by one poor blood circulation. They can contribute reduce blood flow to the extremities factors such as lack of movementil smoke it’s a unhealthy diet. Also stress and anxiety can affect the temperature of the hands and feet. During the moments of greatest turmoil, in fact, the body can narrow the blood vessels in the extremitiescausing sensations of cold.

However, if the hands and feet are cold are not accompanied by other symptomssuch as the already mentioned numbness or pain, there is no reason to worry. However, we must be careful: if the symptoms persist or worsen, it is It is advisable to consult a doctor to determine the underlying cause. To alleviate the temperatures of the extremities, it is possible wear warm and comfortable clothes, increase physical activity, limit smoking and improve nutrition. In addition, some relaxation techniques, such as lo yoga o to meditationcan help reduce stress and improve blood circulation.

