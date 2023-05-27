Always cold hands and purplish fingers, when Raynaud’s syndrome warns you that it could be something else

Always having cold hands and purplish fingers can be a signal to be recognized for a particular pathology. Let’s find out which one.

It may happen that our hands get cold. Very often it happens to women, but not only to them. Did you know, however, that you shouldn’t underestimate this symptom at all? It can be an indicator of a particular disease.

Let’s find out together which one we are talking about and above all what we can do. You can always then ask your doctor for advice who will be able to indicate all the relevant information and whether this is actually your problem or not.

Cold hands and purplish fingers, when they are symptoms of serious pathologies

In winter, the cold can lead to a problem with blood circulation, making the hands cold, white and causing loss of sensitivity in the fingers, but not only. Indeed we could suffer from a certain disease called Raynaud’s syndrome and is linked to an excessive response of the body to environmental stimuli come stress o basse temperature.

The phenomenon is not rare and involves many people. The blood flow does not reach the extremities of the body and as a result, they become purplish, cold and tingly. 5/10% of the population is affected by the syndrome – especially young girls between 14 and 20 years – without serious consequences. However, it may happen that the phenomenon is only a symptom of a much more important pathology of the connective tissue. In this case it is associated with other symptoms that suggest more than one disease.

Cold hands, purplish fingers, inflamed joints, stiff skin, “sausage” fingers are symptoms which, connected to each other, suggest the presence of connective tissue diseases. They can be warned as alarm bells advising further investigation.

The possible pathologies are

systemic sclerosis,

systemic lupus erythematosus,

rheumatoid arthritis,

syndrome at Sjogren’s,

polymyositis,

dermatomiosite.

Raynaud’s syndrome, in one of these cases, will no longer be primary but secondary signaling a more serious disease. It may happen that it appears ten years before the specific pathology giving time to deal with the health problem in advance.

Among the possibilities mentioned systemic sclerosis is the most complex. Only early diagnosis can prevent the lives of people who suffer from suffering too many complications. It is a rare disease that affects 25,000 individuals in Italy, especially women. To diagnose it, you will need to undergo specific tests such as:

periungual video capillaroscopy (non-invasive) to look for deformities or enlarged blood vessels

the antinuclear antibody test that checks for changes in the immune system

the erythrocyte sedimentation rate to calculate the rate at which red blood cells settle to the bottom of the test tube signaling the presence or absence of an inflammatory or autoimmune disease

Once the presence of secondary Raynaud’s syndrome has been ascertained and the cause of systemic sclerosis identified, treatment can be started immediately, trying to curb the negative consequences on the patient’s quality of life. Intravenous prostanoids, vasodilators, antacises, prokinetics help manage the disease. In the most serious forms, more specialists will have to be consulted – plastic surgeon, angiologist, rheumatologist – to define a 360° cure.

In conclusion, the problem of cold hands and purplish fingers should not be overlooked but investigated.

