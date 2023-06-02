Always feeling tired can be a wake-up call: what to pay attention to

Feeling tired all the time must be alarming because there is something the body is trying to communicate that is not working.

Fatigue, related to moments of particular physical and mental stress, it can be normal. However, if this is continuous over time or manifests itself abnormally, it could be the alarm bell of something else. We often feel tired from the hectic life and therefore we almost get used to this condition. However, the lack of energy can often also have other causes.

When you are too tired and, above all, for a long time, it may be that these are bells that you should not neglect. And that, above all, they can also be linked to real pathologies. Let’s try to understand something more together.

Always feeling tired: why it’s dangerous

When you feel tired, it is usually thought that life is too hectic. Maybe so, we won’t put it, but – apparently – there could be many other causes. Between reasons common are: allergies, sedentary life, wrong diet, physical or mental stress, lack of sleep, thyroid problems, anemia, celiac disease.

When fatigue is related to allergies it means that you continue to be in contact with the allergen, such as pollen or dust. The doctor can prescribe an appropriate treatment to soothe the problem and thus overcome the fatigue. There Sedentary life it is one of the common causes, the less we move and the more we feel the weight of inactivity. In this case you need to help the physicist with a healthy and balanced diet and physical activity, even if it is moderate. Nutrition is very important, both for sugar deficiencies and for excesses of refined carbohydrates. In particular, the consumption of pasta, bread, sugar causes tiredness and leads to insulin resistance.

So too stress it is a common cause, both mental and physical, because it heavily weakens the body. Sleeping just as little or badly changes the rhythm of the body and makes you feel an ever-increasing sense of tiredness that lasts over time. Among the common causes are also i thyroid deficiencywhen hormones don’t work properly even fatigue is one of the manifestations, so it’s important never to underestimate it because therapy is necessary.

L’anemia therefore the abnormal production of red blood cells and therefore the lack of iron can cause this problem, less oxygen arrives and therefore the body is more tired. Supplements are the first solution but always in agreement with the doctor. THE coeliacs often they do not have gastrointestinal disorders, the problems manifest themselves with chronic fatigue, so also in this case it is advisable to have tests recommended by the specialist to understand the reasons.