Finding ourselves in a clean and perfumed bathroom makes us feel safe and at ease, whether it is in our home or in a public one.

Hygiene and good smell give a feeling of self care, which contributes to our health and to ours psychological well-being giving us a sense of self-worth and pleasure. Also, it helps to relax ea reduce stress, especially after a long day of work or physical activity.

The importance of proper sanitation hygiene

The sanitary cleaning it is extremely important to maintain a hygienic environment and safe for us and our guests. In fact, being places frequented by many people and they can be source of harmful germs and bacteria, especially in accommodation facilities such as hotels and B&Bs where a large number of people circulate. So knowing how to sanitize the bathroom well is essential for the health of all of us.

Regular and thorough cleaning of sanitary ware prevents the spread of infectious diseases, ensuring a comfortable environment in which to feel at ease. Let’s see some simple actions that can make the clean and fragrant bathroom, similar to those in hotel suites.

Toilet cleaning

Even if it’s not one of the parts of the house we like to clean the most, the toilet is cleaned every dayapplying a cleansing gel starting from upper part of the internal walls, until you reach the bottom. Leaving the product on for an hour with the toilet lid down ensures its anti-bacterial function, guaranteed by the presence of chlorides and acids in the compound.

These gels have a descaling power, descaler and also have an effect even below the surface of the water thanks to the surfactants present in the product (preferably natural of plant origin), making the toilet bowl perfectly clean and bright. Most common products offer fragrances such as Lavender, Jasmine and Musk, the decision is up to you! It is also good to pour the detergent into the toilet brush bowl at least once a week.

For the bad smell there are two do-it-yourself methods very effective to perform once a week.

Do-it-yourself methods for an always perfumed bathroom

Although there are many commercial products to clean the toilet and delete i bad smells in the bathroomthere are also numerous do-it-yourself methods which allow us to save money by not polluting.

Brewer’s yeast

Immerse in the bottom of the toilet half a cube of brewer’s yeast ed a teaspoon of sugar, leaving it to act overnight. This way the yeast bacteria will eat the residues that bring bad smell coming from the toilet. It is possible to exploit these components also for pipes respecting the following proportions:

1 liter of water,

a cube of brewer’s yeast (generally 25 g)

two teaspoons of sugar

by pouring 200 g into each drain (sink, bathtub or shower, etc.)

Bicarbonate in the toilet

Pour a mixture of 100 g of bicarbonate and 100 g of saltand on the bottom of the toilet and then gradually pour theboiling water so as not to download the product present on the bottom e leave to act again for an entire night.

Room perfumers

A trick often used in hotels is to apply a few drops of a room perfumer within the soul or cardboard roll of toilet paper. Most air fresheners are designed to diffuse the fragrance gradually over time, through a process slow evaporation, without producing toxic fumes or vapours, thus we will have a perfumed environment for the entire duration of the roll in complete safety.

Another source of bad smells is that of garbage bags. The often used remedy is to put a cotton ball soaked in the fragrance in the false bottom of the bathroom bins.

Prevent moisture



Excess moisture allows the proliferation of microbial spores and the growth of molds and fungi which produce bad smells. Let’s learn a few techniques to prevent this from happening.

Dry dirty towels

Avoid putting towels and clothes that are still damp in the dirty laundry basket but hang them up and wait for them to dry dry completely. Leave a window open and air it often, even through the use of special ones hooks inserted between the leaves and the uprights.

Alternatively, a common method (also used to remove odors inside wardrobes or from sofas and carpets) is to prepare a scented moisture absorber based on bicarbonate and essential oils to be placed in a jar with a cap with holes.