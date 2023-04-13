On the open day on August 29th and 30th, 2015, the “Always stay on the ball” campaign was launched: Visitors to the Federal Ministry of Health were able to “stay on the ball” with goal wall shooting, cross-boules, basketball, mini-golf and other stations and collect points. The goal: With a total of over 100,000 counters, the ministry will give away nets with balls to all Berlin daycare centers that have registered in advance. With almost 150,000 points, this target was far exceeded by more than 9,000 visitors.

On September 9th, the time had come: In the Fröbel daycare center “Stepping Stones” in Berlin, the Federal Minister of Health and the three-time Olympic champion and prevention ambassador Maria Höfl-Riesch presented the first “Net Balls”. The daycare workers accepted it on behalf of 72 other Berlin daycare centers that had also registered for the campaign. As an additional treat, every day-care center child received an extra ball from the minister. Children from the “Make children strong” initiative, which is already committed to preventing addiction among the youngest, were also present.