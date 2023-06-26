Always young skin with collagen: increase it naturally by eating these foods

To always have youthful and glowing skin you have to be careful what you eat: these foods increase the production of collagen.

Taking care of the well-being of your skin especially in summer is more fundamental than ever. As we know, in fact, excessive exposure to the sun’s rays without adequate protection can cause various problems including premature aging of the epidermis.

But what not everyone knows is that to keep your skin young, smooth and radiant the first rule to adopt is to follow ahealthy and balanced diet with a particular attention to some targeted foods.

In that regard, there are some foods that are very good for our epithelial cellsas they favor the collagen production in a natural way. You’ll see, if you include these foods in your diet, your skin will benefit greatly!

Keep your skin looking youthful and glowing with these collagen-boosting foods

The secret to having one always young and shining skin is collagen! This substance, in fact, makes our skin toned and elastic. It represents a sort of support for the skin itself to prevent it from sagging downwards. Its goal is therefore to keep the epidermis supple and compact. For this reason, it is also often referred to as elastic fiber.

Over time, however, our body reduces the production of collagen and consequently the skin fills with the dreaded wrinkles and loses its compactness. This is why, especially after the age of 30, helping the body to increase the production of this substance becomes more fundamental than ever.

To do this, various systems can be used, including even minor aesthetic medicine interventions. What, however, few people know is that collagen can be produced naturally from the body if you consume certain foods.

In this regard, fruit and vegetables rich in vitamin C cannot be lacking in our diet. These foods are joined by others characterized by a considerable amount of protein, such as fish rich in Omega 3 (tuna, mackerel, cod and salmon), oysters, shellfish, veal, eggs and nuts.

This way, it will be easier to keep your own young and toned skin despite the advancing years. You’ll see, you’ll have the face of a 20-year-old even at 60! If you want to look 10 years younger, also watch out for these easy-to-follow habits. Guaranteed result!

